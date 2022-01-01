Chicken salad in Tulsa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

MRM - Chicken and The Wolf image

 

MRM - Chicken and The Wolf

1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$9.00
More about MRM - Chicken and The Wolf
Item pic

BAGELS • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street

1601 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (261 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.50
More about Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street
Item pic

PIZZA

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen

8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken & Avocado Salad$16.95
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Hickory Smoked Chicken Salad on Greens$12.00
Our STF spring mix salad topped w/ our smoked chicken salad recipe.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Hickory smoked fresh whole chicken, pulled and chopped, mixed w/ craisins, almonds, boiled egg, celery, bell pepper. Your choice bread, cheese, let., tom., & sprouts included.
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.00
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market
Stonehorse Market image

 

Stonehorse Market

1748 Utica Square, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Chicken Salad$11.00
More about Stonehorse Market
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Walnut Chicken & Whole Wheat Pasta Salad$11.25
Shredded chicken, green onion, green olives, toasted walnuts, parmesan, & wheat pasta in garlic vinagrette -- served over greens.
Curried Chicken & Pasta Salad$11.25
Shredded chicken breast, green onion, celery, water chestnuts, bell peppers, golden raisins, & pasta in creamy curry-chutney dressing -- served over greens.
Chicken Salad$9.75
Chicken, celery, green onion, mayo + lettuce on wheat bread
More about Queenies
Fish Daddy's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fish Daddy's

10624 E 71st, Tulsa

Avg 3.5 (168 reviews)
Takeout
FD's Chicken & Walnut Salad$9.95
Grilled chicken breast or crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, tomato, aged cheddar, cornbread croutons
More about Fish Daddy's
The Vault image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vault

620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$9.99
Free-range chicken, apples, grapes, tomatoes & romaine lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.99
Free-range chicken, apples, grapes, tomatoes & romaine lettuce on Farrell Family sourdough
More about The Vault
Item pic

GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Curried Chicken Salad$14.00
Tender chicken and curry salad on a bed of mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, croutons and toasted almonds.
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Tender chicken curry salad served on marble rye with lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
Lone Wolf Banh Mi image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Wolf Banh Mi

203 E. Archer, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad$9.55
Pesto Chicken Salad$10.50
More about Lone Wolf Banh Mi
Delta Cafe image

 

Delta Cafe

4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh chopped greens with grilled chicken strips, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and hard boiled eggs. Kick it up by asking for your chicken to be Cajun grilled!
Chicken Tender Salad$9.99
Fresh chopped greens with hand battered crispy buttermilk chicken tenders, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and hard boiled eggs9
Southwest Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh chopped greens with grilled chicken strips, roasted corn, black beans, shredded cheddar cheese, guacamole and salsa
More about Delta Cafe

