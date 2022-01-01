Chicken salad in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve chicken salad
MRM - Chicken and The Wolf
1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$9.00
BAGELS • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street
1601 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.50
PIZZA
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa
|Chicken & Avocado Salad
|$16.95
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Hickory Smoked Chicken Salad on Greens
|$12.00
Our STF spring mix salad topped w/ our smoked chicken salad recipe.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Hickory smoked fresh whole chicken, pulled and chopped, mixed w/ craisins, almonds, boiled egg, celery, bell pepper. Your choice bread, cheese, let., tom., & sprouts included.
|1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.00
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Walnut Chicken & Whole Wheat Pasta Salad
|$11.25
Shredded chicken, green onion, green olives, toasted walnuts, parmesan, & wheat pasta in garlic vinagrette -- served over greens.
|Curried Chicken & Pasta Salad
|$11.25
Shredded chicken breast, green onion, celery, water chestnuts, bell peppers, golden raisins, & pasta in creamy curry-chutney dressing -- served over greens.
|Chicken Salad
|$9.75
Chicken, celery, green onion, mayo + lettuce on wheat bread
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fish Daddy's
10624 E 71st, Tulsa
|FD's Chicken & Walnut Salad
|$9.95
Grilled chicken breast or crispy chicken tenders, mixed greens, tomato, aged cheddar, cornbread croutons
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vault
620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.99
Free-range chicken, apples, grapes, tomatoes & romaine lettuce wrapped in a spinach tortilla
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.99
Free-range chicken, apples, grapes, tomatoes & romaine lettuce on Farrell Family sourdough
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Curried Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Tender chicken and curry salad on a bed of mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, croutons and toasted almonds.
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Tender chicken curry salad served on marble rye with lettuce, tomato and onion.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Lone Wolf Banh Mi
203 E. Archer, Tulsa
|Fried Chicken Salad
|$9.55
|Pesto Chicken Salad
|$10.50
Delta Cafe
4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Fresh chopped greens with grilled chicken strips, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and hard boiled eggs. Kick it up by asking for your chicken to be Cajun grilled!
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$9.99
Fresh chopped greens with hand battered crispy buttermilk chicken tenders, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and hard boiled eggs9
|Southwest Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Fresh chopped greens with grilled chicken strips, roasted corn, black beans, shredded cheddar cheese, guacamole and salsa