Chicken sandwiches in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Andolini's
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
1552 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$9.00
breaded chicken, diced basil, peccorino romano, whole milk mozzarella
More about Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street
BAGELS • ICE CREAM • GELATO
Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street
1601 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.50
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
PIZZA
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa
|Chicken Portabella Sandwich
|$15.95
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$15.95
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$6.00
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Hickory smoked fresh whole chicken, pulled and chopped, mixed w/ craisins, almonds, boiled egg, celery, bell pepper. Your choice bread, cheese, let., tom., & sprouts included.
More about The Vault
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vault
620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
|Free-Range Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Fried free-range chicken , avocado, lettuce & tomato on a Farrell Bakery bun
*choose buffalo, whole grain mustard aioli or BBQ sauce
|Vegan fried chicken sandwich
|$12.99
|Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
More about Cherry Street Kitchen
Cherry Street Kitchen
111 W Fifth St, Tulsa
|Fred's Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Choose from grilled, blackened, buffaloed or crispy fried chicken breast on a grilled Kaiser roll.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
A grilled chicken breast topped with a Guinness BBQ sauce, Irish bacon, Irish cheddar and served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
|Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Tender chicken curry salad served on marble rye with lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Cajun fried chicken breasts served on a toasted brioche bun with Cajun Aioli, shredded lettuce, and bread & butter pickles.