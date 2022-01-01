Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
  • Chicken Sandwiches

Tulsa restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

1552 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Parm Sandwich$9.00
breaded chicken, diced basil, peccorino romano, whole milk mozzarella
More about Andolini's
Item pic

BAGELS • ICE CREAM • GELATO

Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street

1601 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (261 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.50
More about Bagelarium STG Gelato - Cherry Street
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen

8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Portabella Sandwich$15.95
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$15.95
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Chicken Salad Sandwich$6.00
Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.00
Hickory smoked fresh whole chicken, pulled and chopped, mixed w/ craisins, almonds, boiled egg, celery, bell pepper. Your choice bread, cheese, let., tom., & sprouts included.
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vault

620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Free-Range Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Fried free-range chicken , avocado, lettuce & tomato on a Farrell Bakery bun
*choose buffalo, whole grain mustard aioli or BBQ sauce
Vegan fried chicken sandwich$12.99
Vegan Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.99
More about The Vault
Cherry Street Kitchen image

 

Cherry Street Kitchen

111 W Fifth St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fred's Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
More about Cherry Street Kitchen
Item pic

GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Choose from grilled, blackened, buffaloed or crispy fried chicken breast on a grilled Kaiser roll.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$13.00
A grilled chicken breast topped with a Guinness BBQ sauce, Irish bacon, Irish cheddar and served on a toasted Kaiser roll.
Curried Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Tender chicken curry salad served on marble rye with lettuce, tomato and onion.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Cajun fried chicken breasts served on a toasted brioche bun with Cajun Aioli, shredded lettuce, and bread & butter pickles.
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
Delta Cafe image

 

Delta Cafe

4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.49
Want to spice it up? Ask for Cajun grilled
More about Delta Cafe

