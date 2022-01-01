Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Shuffles: Board Game Cafe image

 

Shuffles: Board Game Cafe

207 E Archer St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders$14.49
Southern-fried fresh chicken strips, served with 2 sides.
Chicken Tender Feast$12.00
3 Chicken Tenders, 2 sides and Texas Toast.
More about Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine image

WRAPS

Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine

3313 E. 32nd Pl, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (817 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Strips & Fries$8.00
More about Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
Waffle That! image

 

Waffle That!

5079 S Yale Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Only (3 Strips)$6.00
More about Waffle That!
Fish Daddy's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fish Daddy's

10624 E 71st, Tulsa

Avg 3.5 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$10.95
Hand-battered tenders with honey mustard
More about Fish Daddy's
Kilkenny Irish Pub image

GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Chicken Tenders$5.00
3 chicken tenders served with Irish chips.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Fingers$6.95
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
Delta Cafe image

 

Delta Cafe

4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Tenders
Hand battered crispy buttermilk chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce
Chicken Fried Steak Fingers$7.69
With homemade cream gravy
Chicken Tender Salad$9.99
Fresh chopped greens with hand battered crispy buttermilk chicken tenders, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and hard boiled eggs9
More about Delta Cafe
The Local Bison image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Local Bison

522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (345 reviews)
Takeout
4 Piece Beyond Chicken Tender Meal$12.00
Beyond tender served with slaw, fries, ranch and bbq
6 Piece Beyond Chicken Tender Meal$15.00
Beyond tender served with slaw, fries, ranch and bbq
More about The Local Bison

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Fried Pickles

Fish And Chips

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Pies

Chili

Chicken Salad

Grits

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston