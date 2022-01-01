Chicken tenders in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
Shuffles: Board Game Cafe
207 E Archer St, Tulsa
|Chicken Tenders
|$14.49
Southern-fried fresh chicken strips, served with 2 sides.
|Chicken Tender Feast
|$12.00
3 Chicken Tenders, 2 sides and Texas Toast.
More about Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
WRAPS
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
3313 E. 32nd Pl, Tulsa
|Chicken Strips & Fries
|$8.00
More about Fish Daddy's
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fish Daddy's
10624 E 71st, Tulsa
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$10.95
Hand-battered tenders with honey mustard
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Kid's Chicken Tenders
|$5.00
3 chicken tenders served with Irish chips.
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Kids Chicken Fingers
|$6.95
More about Delta Cafe
Delta Cafe
4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA
|Chicken Tenders
Hand battered crispy buttermilk chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce
|Chicken Fried Steak Fingers
|$7.69
With homemade cream gravy
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$9.99
Fresh chopped greens with hand battered crispy buttermilk chicken tenders, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes and hard boiled eggs9
More about The Local Bison
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Local Bison
522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa
|4 Piece Beyond Chicken Tender Meal
|$12.00
Beyond tender served with slaw, fries, ranch and bbq
|6 Piece Beyond Chicken Tender Meal
|$15.00
Beyond tender served with slaw, fries, ranch and bbq