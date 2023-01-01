Chicken wraps in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Desi Wok
3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa
|Desi Chicken Wrap
|$13.65
chicken breast wrapped in a warm original tandoori naan with hummus spread, onions and tomatoes - served with fries **Cheese added upon request
WRAPS
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
3313 E. 32nd Pl, Tulsa
|Chicken Kabob Wrap
|$12.00
The GOAT Bar & Kitchen
222 South Kenosha Ave, Tulsa
|Chicken Shawarma Wrap
|$14.00
Garlic sauce, mayo, tomato, french fries, pickles
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vault
620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
|Classic BBQ Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$10.00
Free-range chicken, romaine lettuce, kale, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing wrapped in spinach tortilla