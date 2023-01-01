Chicken wraps in Tulsa

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Desi Wok image

 

Desi Wok

3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Desi Chicken Wrap$13.65
chicken breast wrapped in a warm original tandoori naan with hummus spread, onions and tomatoes - served with fries **Cheese added upon request
More about Desi Wok
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine image

WRAPS

Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine

3313 E. 32nd Pl, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (817 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Kabob Wrap$12.00
More about Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
Consumer pic

 

The GOAT Bar & Kitchen

222 South Kenosha Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$14.00
Garlic sauce, mayo, tomato, french fries, pickles
More about The GOAT Bar & Kitchen
The Vault image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vault

620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Classic BBQ Chicken Wrap$10.00
Chicken Caesar Wrap$10.00
Free-range chicken, romaine lettuce, kale, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing wrapped in spinach tortilla
More about The Vault
Restaurant banner

 

The Krazy Olive - 5727 South Garnett Road

5727 South Garnett Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Feta Wrap on Naan$8.45
Organic chicken breast on Naan bread, ranch, feta, tomato, and cucumber
More about The Krazy Olive - 5727 South Garnett Road

