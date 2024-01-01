Chile relleno in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve chile relleno
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa
|Chile Relleno
|$0.00
Chimi's battered pepper, stuffed with your choice of filling and then topped with one of our delicious homemade sauces.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa
|Chile Relleno
|$0.00
Chimi's battered pepper, stuffed with your choice of filling and then topped with one of our delicious homemade sauces.