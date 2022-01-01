Chili in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve chili
More about SOCIETY
SOCIETY
1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Cup of Chili
|$3.50
Texas-style chili served with shredded cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and candied jalapenos.
|Chili Burger
|$9.50
House chili, candied jalapenos, diced red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and mayo.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.50
Fries topped with house chili, shredded cheddar, candied jalapenos, and diced red onions.
More about Desi Wok
Desi Wok
3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa
|Sweet Chili Wings
|$7.95
wings sautéed in sweet chili sauce
|Chili Garlic Sauce
|$0.25
|Sweet Chili
|$0.25
More about SOCIETY
SOCIETY
9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa
|Cup of Chili
|$3.50
Texas-style chili served with shredded cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and candied jalapenos.
|Chili Burger
|$9.50
House chili, candied jalapenos, diced red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and mayo.
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.50
Fries topped with house chili, shredded cheddar, candied jalapenos, and diced red onions.
More about Inheritance Juicery
Inheritance Juicery
6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E, Tulsa
|Vegan Tempeh Chili
|$9.00