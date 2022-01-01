Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

 

SOCIETY

1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Chili$3.50
Texas-style chili served with shredded cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and candied jalapenos.
Chili Burger$9.50
House chili, candied jalapenos, diced red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and mayo.
Chili Cheese Fries$8.50
Fries topped with house chili, shredded cheddar, candied jalapenos, and diced red onions.
More about SOCIETY
Desi Wok image

 

Desi Wok

3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Chili Wings$7.95
wings sautéed in sweet chili sauce
Chili Garlic Sauce$0.25
Sweet Chili$0.25
More about Desi Wok
Item pic

 

SOCIETY

9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cup of Chili$3.50
Texas-style chili served with shredded cheddar cheese, diced red onions, and candied jalapenos.
Chili Burger$9.50
House chili, candied jalapenos, diced red onions, shredded cheddar cheese, and mayo.
Chili Cheese Fries$8.50
Fries topped with house chili, shredded cheddar, candied jalapenos, and diced red onions.
More about SOCIETY
Inheritance Juicery image

 

Inheritance Juicery

6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Tempeh Chili$9.00
More about Inheritance Juicery
Lone Wolf Banh Mi image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Wolf Banh Mi

203 E. Archer, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Korean Chili Peanuts$1.00
Thai Chili Aioli$0.50
More about Lone Wolf Banh Mi

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Chicken Salad

Quesadillas

Fish Tacos

Chicken Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Tacos

Cheesecake

French Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston