Chili burgers in Tulsa

SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo
SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo
9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa
|Chili Burger
|$9.50
Single burger patty, pepperjack cheese, hand battered onion rings, topped with house made chili, spicy may, and thinly sliced jalapenos on a brioche bun.
Harden's Hamburgers & More - 6611 South 101st East Avenue
Harden’s Hamburgers & More - 6611 South 101st East Avenue
6611 South 101st East Avenue, Tulsa
|Chili Burger*
|$5.40
Homemade chili, cheese, mustard, pickles, and onions. Add lettuce or tomato at no charge