Chili burgers in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve chili burgers

Item pic

 

SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo

9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Burger$9.50
Single burger patty, pepperjack cheese, hand battered onion rings, topped with house made chili, spicy may, and thinly sliced jalapenos on a brioche bun.
More about SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo
Item pic

 

Harden’s Hamburgers & More - 6611 South 101st East Avenue

6611 South 101st East Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Burger*$5.40
Homemade chili, cheese, mustard, pickles, and onions. Add lettuce or tomato at no charge
More about Harden’s Hamburgers & More - 6611 South 101st East Avenue
Item pic

 

SOCIETY - #1001 - Cherry Street

1419 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Burger$9.50
Single burger patty, pepperjack cheese, hand battered onion rings, topped with house made chili, spicy may, and thinly sliced jalapenos on a brioche bun.
More about SOCIETY - #1001 - Cherry Street

