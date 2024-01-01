Chimichangas in Tulsa
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa
|Chimichangas
|$0.00
An enormous 12" flour tortilla stuffed full of cheese and your choice of filling. This magnifico creation is then fried and crispy, topped with your choice of queso. Sour cream upon request.
|Lunch Chimichanga
|$10.49
Your choice of shredded beef, ground beef, or chicken stuffed in a fresh flour tortilla. Then deep-fried and topped with your choice of queso. Served with rice and beans. CLASSIC!
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant
6709 East 81st Street, Suite A, Tulsa
