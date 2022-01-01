Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Inheritance Juicery Downtown image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Juicery Downtown

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Chips & Salsa Appetizer (v) (gf)*$5.00
Housemade salsa, tomato, jalapeño, yellow onion, cilantro, vegetable broth, olive oil, garlic, salt, cumin, chipotle. Served with chips.
Side of Chips & Salsa (v) (gf)$2.00
tomato, jalapeno, yellow onion, cilantro, vegetable broth, olive oil, garlic, salt, cumin, chipotle served with a side of chips
More about Inheritance Juicery Downtown
Item pic

 

King Burrito

2030 S Sheridan Rd,, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chips And Salsa$2.72
More about King Burrito
Item pic

 

Foxy Tacos

1529 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Family Salsa +Chips$6.99
16oz of your choice of salsa.
Salsa + Chips$3.99
More about Foxy Tacos
Banner pic

 

King Burrito

9311 E 71st St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (7 reviews)
Takeout
Chips And Salsa$2.43
More about King Burrito

Map

Map

