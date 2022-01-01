Chips and salsa in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve chips and salsa
More about Inheritance Juicery Downtown
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Juicery Downtown
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Chips & Salsa Appetizer (v) (gf)*
|$5.00
Housemade salsa, tomato, jalapeño, yellow onion, cilantro, vegetable broth, olive oil, garlic, salt, cumin, chipotle. Served with chips.
|Side of Chips & Salsa (v) (gf)
|$2.00
tomato, jalapeno, yellow onion, cilantro, vegetable broth, olive oil, garlic, salt, cumin, chipotle served with a side of chips
More about Foxy Tacos
Foxy Tacos
1529 E 15th Street, Tulsa
|Family Salsa +Chips
|$6.99
16oz of your choice of salsa.
|Salsa + Chips
|$3.99