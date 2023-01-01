Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Bourbon St. Cafe

211 East 2nd Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
7 Layer Chocolate Cake$14.00
More about Bourbon St. Cafe
Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Wall Cake - Chocolate w/ Raspberry$7.00
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake$6.50
More about Queenies
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Prossimo

1550 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (2395 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$12.00
More about Prossimo
The Vault image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vault

620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cheese cake
More about The Vault
Chocolate Cake image

GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Guinness Chocolate Cake$7.00
A dense chocolate cake topped with Guinness stout chocolate sauce and Bailey’s Irish whipped cream
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Rich Chocolate Cake$7.00
Very rich, moist and delicious! This will definitely satisfy your chocolate craving
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - Tulsa

8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$10.95
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - Tulsa

