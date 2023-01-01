Chocolate cake in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Wall Cake - Chocolate w/ Raspberry
|$7.00
More about The Vault
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vault
620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
|Chocolate Cheese cake
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub
GRILL
Kilkenny's Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Guinness Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
A dense chocolate cake topped with Guinness stout chocolate sauce and Bailey’s Irish whipped cream
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Rich Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Very rich, moist and delicious! This will definitely satisfy your chocolate craving