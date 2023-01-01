Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve cobb salad

Banner pic

 

Bourbon St. Cafe

211 East 2nd Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.00
Choice Of Protein, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Cheddar Cheese and Dressing of Your Choice
More about Bourbon St. Cafe
Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
CB - Cobb Salad$16.00
Cobb Salad$15.00
STF mixed greens & romaine - chicken breast, avocado, grape tomato, egg, cucumber, caramelized onions, & blue cheese crumbles.
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
The Vault image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vault

620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$12.99
Free-range Chicken, all natural bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, pickled cage-free local eggs, red onion & cherry tomatoes on Romaine lettuce - Green Goddess dressing
More about The Vault
Consumer pic

 

Watershed Kitchen

1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LUNCH TRINITY COBB SALAD$19.00
A lunch portion of our house greens topped with lines of crawfish tails, blue crab, chilled shrimp, black olives, red bell pepper, boiled egg, bleu cheese, diced tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion, and crumbled bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.
Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg
TRINITY COBB SALAD$26.00
Our house greens are topped with lines of crawfish tails, blue crab, chilled shrimp, black olives, red bell pepper, boiled egg, bleu cheese, diced tomato, cheddar, red onion, and crumbled bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.
Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg
More about Watershed Kitchen
Item pic

GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Blackbog Chicken Cobb Salad$11.00
Crisp lettuce, bacon, avocados, black olives, tomatoes, eggs, onions, red peppers, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo chicken
Blackbog Cobb Salad - Lunch$6.00
Crisp lettuce, bacon, avocados, black olives, tomatoes, eggs, onions, red peppers, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo chicken.
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Trinity Cobb Salad$25.00
Our house greens topped with lines of crawfish tails, blue crab and chilled shrimp with black olives, red bell pepper, boiled egg, bleu cheese, diced tomato, cheddar, red onion and crumbled bacon. Served with your choice of dressing
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Sweet Potato Fries

Chili

Taco Salad

Curry

Chai Lattes

Grits

Wontons

Stew

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (144 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (638 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (505 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1631 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston