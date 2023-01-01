Cobb salad in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve cobb salad
Bourbon St. Cafe
211 East 2nd Street, Tulsa
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
Choice Of Protein, Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese, Cheddar Cheese and Dressing of Your Choice
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|CB - Cobb Salad
|$16.00
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
STF mixed greens & romaine - chicken breast, avocado, grape tomato, egg, cucumber, caramelized onions, & blue cheese crumbles.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vault
620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
|Cobb Salad
|$12.99
Free-range Chicken, all natural bacon, bleu cheese, avocado, pickled cage-free local eggs, red onion & cherry tomatoes on Romaine lettuce - Green Goddess dressing
Watershed Kitchen
1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa
|LUNCH TRINITY COBB SALAD
|$19.00
A lunch portion of our house greens topped with lines of crawfish tails, blue crab, chilled shrimp, black olives, red bell pepper, boiled egg, bleu cheese, diced tomato, cheddar cheese, red onion, and crumbled bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.
Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg
|TRINITY COBB SALAD
|$26.00
Our house greens are topped with lines of crawfish tails, blue crab, chilled shrimp, black olives, red bell pepper, boiled egg, bleu cheese, diced tomato, cheddar, red onion, and crumbled bacon. Served with your choice of dressing.
Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg
GRILL
Kilkenny's Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Blackbog Chicken Cobb Salad
|$11.00
Crisp lettuce, bacon, avocados, black olives, tomatoes, eggs, onions, red peppers, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo chicken
|Blackbog Cobb Salad - Lunch
|$6.00
Crisp lettuce, bacon, avocados, black olives, tomatoes, eggs, onions, red peppers, cheddar cheese and your choice of grilled, blackened, fried or buffalo chicken.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Trinity Cobb Salad
|$25.00
Our house greens topped with lines of crawfish tails, blue crab and chilled shrimp with black olives, red bell pepper, boiled egg, bleu cheese, diced tomato, cheddar, red onion and crumbled bacon. Served with your choice of dressing