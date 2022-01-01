Cookies in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve cookies
Waffle That!
5079 S Yale Ave, Tulsa
|Cookie Butter Waffle
|$9.99
Waffle topped with your choice of two fruits & whipped cream
|Cookie Butter Chicken & Waffles
|$14.99
Waffle topped with cookie butter spread, 3 chicken strips, strawberries, & whipped cream
Sandos
522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa
|Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)
|$2.00
|Vegan Chocolate Cookie Butter Eggs
|$4.00
|Peanut butter Cookies (V/GF)
|$2.00
ICE CREAM
Big Dipper Creamery
1124 south Lewis Ave, Tulsa
|Cookies and Cream Shake
|$7.00
Ultimate Cookies and Cream ice cream shake topped with whipped cream in a 16oz cup
Cherry Street Kitchen
111 W Fifth St, Tulsa
|Oatmeal Cherry Cookie
|$2.50
Vintage Wine Bar
324 E 1st St., Tulsa
|House Cookie
|$3.00
Cornflakes, marshmallows, chocolate chips. Christina Tosi, we love you ;)
Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen
1124 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa
|Cookie
|$2.50
|The Cookie Monster
|$7.99
Edible chocolate chip cookie dough sandwiched between layers of our chocolate fudge cake, iced in a brown sugar buttercream and finished with a bittersweet chocolate ganache.