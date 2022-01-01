Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve cookies

Waffle That! image

 

Waffle That!

5079 S Yale Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cookie Butter Waffle$9.99
Waffle topped with your choice of two fruits & whipped cream
Cookie Butter Chicken & Waffles$14.99
Waffle topped with cookie butter spread, 3 chicken strips, strawberries, & whipped cream
More about Waffle That!
Sandos image

 

Sandos

522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookie (V)$2.00
Vegan Chocolate Cookie Butter Eggs$4.00
Peanut butter Cookies (V/GF)$2.00
More about Sandos
Big Dipper Creamery image

ICE CREAM

Big Dipper Creamery

1124 south Lewis Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.9 (551 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies and Cream Shake$7.00
Ultimate Cookies and Cream ice cream shake topped with whipped cream in a 16oz cup
More about Big Dipper Creamery
The Collaborative Midtown image

 

The Collaborative Midtown

4532 E 51st Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$2.00
More about The Collaborative Midtown
Cherry Street Kitchen image

 

Cherry Street Kitchen

111 W Fifth St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oatmeal Cherry Cookie$2.50
More about Cherry Street Kitchen
House Cookie image

 

Vintage Wine Bar

324 E 1st St., Tulsa

Avg 4.6 (166 reviews)
Takeout
House Cookie$3.00
Cornflakes, marshmallows, chocolate chips. Christina Tosi, we love you ;)
More about Vintage Wine Bar
The Cookie Monster image

 

Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen

1124 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookie$2.50
The Cookie Monster$7.99
Edible chocolate chip cookie dough sandwiched between layers of our chocolate fudge cake, iced in a brown sugar buttercream and finished with a bittersweet chocolate ganache.
More about Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen
PIZZA 313 image

 

PIZZA 313

10021 S Yale Ave Ste 108, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cookies and Cream Gelato$4.50
More about PIZZA 313
Lone Wolf Banh Mi image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Wolf Banh Mi

203 E. Archer, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Blueberry Cookie$3.00
White Chocolate Cookie$3.00
Reeses Cookie$3.00
More about Lone Wolf Banh Mi

