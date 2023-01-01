Crab cakes in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve crab cakes
More about Bourbon St. Cafe
Bourbon St. Cafe
211 East 2nd Street, Tulsa
|Lump Crab Cake
|$22.00
Crab Cake with Blackened Crawfish and a Creamy Beurre Blanc Sauce
More about Watershed Kitchen
Watershed Kitchen
1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa
|LUNCH SKIFFER CRAB CAKES
|$23.00
Two of our famous pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes with Buerre Blanc sauce. Served with your choice of two sides
Allergy: Shellfish,Dairy, Egg, Gluten
|DINGLE BAY CRAB CAKES
|$15.00
|SKIFFER CRAB CAKES
|$20.00
Two pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes with Buerre Blanc sauce.
Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub
GRILL
Kilkenny's Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Dingle Bay Crab Cakes
|$14.00
Two crispy crab cakes made with crabmeat and fresh-diced vegetables served with curry sauce.
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Skiffer Crab Cakes
|$19.00
2 pan seared jumbo lump crab cakes with a creamy white wine sauce
|Lunch Crab Cakes
|$22.00
(2) of our famous pan seared jumbo lump crab cakes served over a creamy white wine sauce. Served with your choice of two sides
|Skiffer Crab Cake Dinner
|$30.00
3 of our pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes served over a creamy white wine sauce. Served with choice of two sides