Crab cakes in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve crab cakes

Bourbon St. Cafe

211 East 2nd Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lump Crab Cake$22.00
Crab Cake with Blackened Crawfish and a Creamy Beurre Blanc Sauce
More about Bourbon St. Cafe
Watershed Kitchen

1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LUNCH SKIFFER CRAB CAKES$23.00
Two of our famous pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes with Buerre Blanc sauce. Served with your choice of two sides
Allergy: Shellfish,Dairy, Egg, Gluten
DINGLE BAY CRAB CAKES$15.00
SKIFFER CRAB CAKES$20.00
Two pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes with Buerre Blanc sauce.
Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy, Egg, Gluten
More about Watershed Kitchen
GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Dingle Bay Crab Cakes$14.00
Two crispy crab cakes made with crabmeat and fresh-diced vegetables served with curry sauce.
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Skiffer Crab Cakes$19.00
2 pan seared jumbo lump crab cakes with a creamy white wine sauce
Lunch Crab Cakes$22.00
(2) of our famous pan seared jumbo lump crab cakes served over a creamy white wine sauce. Served with your choice of two sides
Skiffer Crab Cake Dinner$30.00
3 of our pan-seared jumbo lump crab cakes served over a creamy white wine sauce. Served with choice of two sides
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

