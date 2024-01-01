Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crispy tacos in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St

1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids - Crispy Taco$6.99
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard

5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids - Crispy Taco$6.99
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
Inheritance Juicery Downtown image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Vegan Ground Beef Tacos (v) (gf)$14.00
More about Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
Elote Cafe & Catering image

SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Dozen Crispy Tacos$29.99
Must make 1 protein selection per 6 tacos. A selection may be chosen twice to apply to full dozen.
Crispy Tacos$0.00
2 crispy corn tortillas with your choice of protein - topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.
~Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
Nino Crispy Taco$4.99
1 crispy corn tortilla with your choice of protein topped with lettuce, cheese & pico de gallo.
Served with 2 sides.
~Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant

6709 East 81st Street, Suite A, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids - Crispy Taco$6.99
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant

