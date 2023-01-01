Croissants in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve croissants
Country Bird Bakery - 1644 E 3rd St Ste B
1644 E 3rd St Ste B, Tulsa
|Frozen Croissant 4 pack
|$26.00
4 pack of our house made sourdough croissants frozen for you to bake and enjoy at home!
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Croissant Breakfast Sandwich (F)
|$13.00
mini egg omelet, cherry tomatoes, avocado, spinach, parmesan, everything bagel seasoning - Stonehorse croissant || fruit on the side
Fulton Street Books and Coffee
210 W.Latimer, Tulsa
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00
The Collaborative Midtown
4532 E 51st Street, Tulsa
|Croissant
|$3.00