Croissants in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve croissants

Country Bird Bakery - 1644 E 3rd St Ste B

1644 E 3rd St Ste B, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Frozen Croissant 4 pack$26.00
4 pack of our house made sourdough croissants frozen for you to bake and enjoy at home!
More about Country Bird Bakery - 1644 E 3rd St Ste B
Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant Breakfast Sandwich (F)$13.00
mini egg omelet, cherry tomatoes, avocado, spinach, parmesan, everything bagel seasoning - Stonehorse croissant || fruit on the side
More about Queenies
Fulton Street Books and Coffee

210 W.Latimer, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$4.00
More about Fulton Street Books and Coffee
The Collaborative Midtown

4532 E 51st Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$3.00
More about The Collaborative Midtown
Topeca Philcade

507 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Croissant$7.00
Croissant$5.00
More about Topeca Philcade

