Curry in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve curry
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Kitchen and Juicery
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Mango Curry Bowl (v) (gf)
|$14.00
mango curry chickpeas, roasted carrot, bell pepper, onion, squash, broccoli, lemon cilantro rice, vegan raita sauce, and cilantro
|Curried Butternut Squash (v) (gf)
|$8.00
Butternut squash, onion, garlic, ginger, thyme, rosemary, spices, veggie broth, coconut mylk, maple
Desi Wok
3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa
|Curry Tofu
|$13.65
Firm cubed tofu sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan
|Curry Paneer
|$13.65
Paneer is our homemade cheese sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan
|Curry Seekh Kabab
|$13.65
Our sliced lamb seekh kabab sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Sisserou's Restaurant
107 N Boulder, Tulsa
|Chicken Curry Salad
|$14.00
Caribbean curried chicken blended with mayonnaise, celery, red onion, & grapes served on a toasted croissant.
|Chicken Curry
|$18.00
A traditional Caribbean curry with baby carrots & potatoes, served over white rice.
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Curried Almond Tuna Salad
|$12.50
albacore tuna, celery, water chestnuts, red onion, & almonds tossed in creamy curry dressing
GRILL
Kilkenny's Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Castlefield Curried Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Tender chicken and curry salad on a bed of mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, croutons and toasted almonds.
|Side Curry Sauce
|$2.00
|Castlefield Curried Chicken Salad - Lunch
|$9.00
Tender chicken and curry salad on a bed of mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, croutons and toasted almonds.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown
203 E. Archer, Tulsa
|LW Thai Green Curry (VEGAN)
|$11.95
|Curry Aioli
|$0.55