Curry in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve curry

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Kitchen and Juicery

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mango Curry Bowl (v) (gf)$14.00
mango curry chickpeas, roasted carrot, bell pepper, onion, squash, broccoli, lemon cilantro rice, vegan raita sauce, and cilantro
Curried Butternut Squash (v) (gf)$8.00
Butternut squash, onion, garlic, ginger, thyme, rosemary, spices, veggie broth, coconut mylk, maple
Desi Wok

3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Curry Tofu$13.65
Firm cubed tofu sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Curry Paneer$13.65
Paneer is our homemade cheese sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Curry Seekh Kabab$13.65
Our sliced lamb seekh kabab sautéed in a spice infused tomato and cashew sauce served with a side of basmati rice and original tandoori naan
Sisserou's Restaurant

107 N Boulder, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Curry Salad$14.00
Caribbean curried chicken blended with mayonnaise, celery, red onion, & grapes served on a toasted croissant.
Chicken Curry$18.00
A traditional Caribbean curry with baby carrots & potatoes, served over white rice.
Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Curried Almond Tuna Salad$12.50
albacore tuna, celery, water chestnuts, red onion, & almonds tossed in creamy curry dressing
GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Castlefield Curried Chicken Salad$14.00
Tender chicken and curry salad on a bed of mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, croutons and toasted almonds.
Side Curry Sauce$2.00
Castlefield Curried Chicken Salad - Lunch$9.00
Tender chicken and curry salad on a bed of mixed greens, Roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, croutons and toasted almonds.
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown

203 E. Archer, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
Takeout
LW Thai Green Curry (VEGAN)$11.95
Curry Aioli$0.55
The Tropical Restaurant and Bar Tulsa - 8125 E. 49th St.

8125 E. 49th St., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
$Extra Panang Curry Sauce (No Veggies)$3.00
$Extra Green Curry Sauce (With Veggies)$5.00
$Extra Panang Curry Sauce (With Veggies)$5.00
More about The Tropical Restaurant and Bar Tulsa - 8125 E. 49th St.

