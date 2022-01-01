Fish and chips in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve fish and chips
Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen
1124 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa
|Fish & Chips (2pc fish)
|$12.00
Battered Cod fried golden and crispy, served with house made chips, mushy peas, and tartar sauce.
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Fish and Chips
|$16.00
Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce.
|Fish & Chips Lunch
|$10.00
One piece of Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce.
Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe
1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa
|Fish & Chips Meal
|$13.00