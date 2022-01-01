Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve fish and chips

Fish & Chips (2pc fish) image

 

Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen

1124 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips (2pc fish)$12.00
Battered Cod fried golden and crispy, served with house made chips, mushy peas, and tartar sauce.
More about Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen
Fish and Chips image

GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Fish and Chips$16.00
Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce.
Fish & Chips Lunch$10.00
One piece of Beer-battered Icelandic Cod, fried golden brown and served with crisp potato wedges and tangy homemade tartar sauce.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
Fish & Chips Meal image

 

Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe

1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Fish & Chips Meal$13.00
More about Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe

