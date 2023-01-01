Fish sandwiches in Tulsa
FLAVOURZ - 8242 East 71st Street
8242 East 71st Street, Tulsa
|Fish Sandwich
|$10.00
Golden fried, grilled, or blackened catfish on Texas toast with your choice of toppings and sauce.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Fri. Spec. - Fish sandwich
|$13.95
Beer battered cod fillets, tartar sauce, house pickles, cheddar cheese, on a brioche bun. Served w/ slaw and House chips.