Fish sandwiches in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve fish sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

FLAVOURZ - 8242 East 71st Street

8242 East 71st Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Sandwich$10.00
Golden fried, grilled, or blackened catfish on Texas toast with your choice of toppings and sauce.
More about FLAVOURZ - 8242 East 71st Street
Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Fri. Spec. - Fish sandwich$13.95
Beer battered cod fillets, tartar sauce, house pickles, cheddar cheese, on a brioche bun. Served w/ slaw and House chips.
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Fish Daddy's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fish Daddy's

10624 E 71st, Tulsa

Avg 3.5 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Big Fish Sandwich$9.95
Grilled Tilapia, Southern Cole Slaw, Tomato, Onion, and pickle chips on a toasted bun
More about Fish Daddy's

