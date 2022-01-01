Fish tacos in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve fish tacos
More about King Burrito
King Burrito
2030 S Sheridan Rd,, Tulsa
|#11 Fish Tacos
|$12.05
3 pieces. (No rice, no beans) w/ 16 oz. soda.
More about Fish Daddy's
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fish Daddy's
10624 E 71st, Tulsa
|Fish Taco Combo
|$9.95
two tacos filled with crispy white fish, pico de Gallo, cabbage, cheese and smoked ancho chili sauce
|Santa Fe Fish Tacos
|$10.95
Crispy white fish, pico de gallo, cabbage, cheese and smoked ancho chili sauce in flour tortillas