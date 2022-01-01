Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve fish tacos

Item pic

 

King Burrito

2030 S Sheridan Rd,, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#11 Fish Tacos$12.05
3 pieces. (No rice, no beans) w/ 16 oz. soda.
More about King Burrito
Fish Daddy's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fish Daddy's

10624 E 71st, Tulsa

Avg 3.5 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco Combo$9.95
two tacos filled with crispy white fish, pico de Gallo, cabbage, cheese and smoked ancho chili sauce
Santa Fe Fish Tacos$10.95
Crispy white fish, pico de gallo, cabbage, cheese and smoked ancho chili sauce in flour tortillas
More about Fish Daddy's

