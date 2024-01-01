Flautas in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve flautas
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa
|Flauta & Soup
|$10.49
Shredded beef or shredded chicken rolled in a fresh corn tortilla then deep-fried. Topped with cheese, guacamole and sour cream. Served with a cup of soup
|Flautas (2)
|$10.99
Shredded beef or shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas, fried and topped with our fresh guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa
|Flautas (2)
|$10.99
Shredded beef or shredded chicken rolled in corn tortillas, fried and topped with our fresh guacamole, sour cream, and shredded cheese.