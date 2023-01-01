Fritters in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve fritters
Salt and Lime
1121 S. Elgin, Tulsa
|Street Corn Fritters w/ sweet n spicy jalapeño drizzle
|$0.00
crispy smoky jalapeno corn fritters served with a sweet n spicy jalapeño drizzle $7
Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown
203 E. Archer, Tulsa
|Ginger Fritters
|$2.50
|Fritter Salad
|$9.55
|Fritter App
|$5.95
DONUTS
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts
3739 E 11th St, Tulsa
|Fritter: Apple (VG)
|$5.00
|Fritter o' the Week (VG)
|$5.50
Mama always love her fritters.... and our special fritter flavor changes monthly so check Facebook, call the shop or message us to get the week's flavor (or live on the edge and just say YOLO and get one)
P.S. For the Week of October 1st, we are offering a funnel cake fritter!
|Fritter o' the Week (GF)
|$6.50