Fritters in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve fritters

Main pic

 

Salt and Lime

1121 S. Elgin, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Street Corn Fritters w/ sweet n spicy jalapeño drizzle$0.00
crispy smoky jalapeno corn fritters served with a sweet n spicy jalapeño drizzle $7
More about Salt and Lime
Item pic

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown

203 E. Archer, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Ginger Fritters$2.50
Fritter Salad$9.55
Fritter App$5.95
More about Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts image

DONUTS

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts

3739 E 11th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fritter: Apple (VG)$5.00
Fritter o' the Week (VG)$5.50
Mama always love her fritters.... and our special fritter flavor changes monthly so check Facebook, call the shop or message us to get the week's flavor (or live on the edge and just say YOLO and get one)
P.S. For the Week of October 1st, we are offering a funnel cake fritter!
Fritter o' the Week (GF)$6.50
More about Big Baby Rolls and Donuts

