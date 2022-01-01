Greek salad in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve greek salad
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
114 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Greek Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, kalamata olives, Feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan, olive oil.
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
1552 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Greek Salad
|$8.00
Romaine, kalamata olives, Feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan, olive oil.
PIZZA
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa
|SIDE Greek Salad
|$7.95
|Greek Salad
|$12.95