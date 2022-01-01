Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve greek salad

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

114 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.00
Romaine, kalamata olives, Feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan, olive oil.
More about Andolini's
PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

1552 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greek Salad$8.00
Romaine, kalamata olives, Feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, Parmesan, olive oil.
More about Andolini's
PIZZA

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen

8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
SIDE Greek Salad$7.95
Greek Salad$12.95
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
PIZZA 313

10021 S Yale Ave Ste 108, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.99
Fresh-cut Lettuce Blend, Olives, Feta Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Banana Peppers, Parmesan Cheese served with Greek dressing.
More about PIZZA 313

