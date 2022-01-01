Grilled chicken in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve grilled chicken
Delta Cafe
4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Fresh chopped greens with grilled chicken strips, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and hard boiled eggs. Kick it up by asking for your chicken to be Cajun grilled!
The Krazy Olive
5727 South Garnett Road, Tulsa
|Grilled Chicken
Chicken breast, cheese, Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on fresh baked bread
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Local Bison
522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa
|Vegan Grilled Chicken sammy
|$12.00
Vegan chk'n, jalapeño slaw, house pickle, artisan lettuce, tomato, bbq
Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe
1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa
|Baja Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Seared Salmon, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Sautéed Asparagus, Arugula, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, , Topped with a Homemade Lemon Herb Aioli, All Wrapped in a Warm Flour Tortilla