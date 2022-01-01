Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Delta Cafe image

 

Delta Cafe

4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh chopped greens with grilled chicken strips, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and hard boiled eggs. Kick it up by asking for your chicken to be Cajun grilled!
More about Delta Cafe
Restaurant banner

 

The Krazy Olive

5727 South Garnett Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken
Chicken breast, cheese, Mayo, lettuce, tomato served on fresh baked bread
More about The Krazy Olive
The Local Bison image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Local Bison

522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Grilled Chicken sammy$12.00
Vegan chk'n, jalapeño slaw, house pickle, artisan lettuce, tomato, bbq
More about The Local Bison
Baja Grilled Chicken Wrap image

 

Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe

1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Baja Grilled Chicken Wrap$15.00
Seared Salmon, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Sautéed Asparagus, Arugula, Roma Tomatoes, Red Onion, , Topped with a Homemade Lemon Herb Aioli, All Wrapped in a Warm Flour Tortilla
More about Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Cheese Fries

Waffles

Cheese Pizza

Fish And Chips

Cheeseburgers

Cookies

Greek Salad

Chicken Tenders

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston