Grits in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve grits
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Shrimp-n-Grits
|$19.00
House andouille sausage, blackened shrimp, trinity, & on smoked tomato grits.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Shrimp, Grits, & Eggs
|$12.00
A mound of creamy cheese grits laced with Andouille, corn and Cajun BBQ sauced shrimp topped with two fresh eggs cooked to order
|Cheese Grits
|$3.00
|Grillades & Grits
|$16.00
Beef tips slow-cooked in a rich red gravy atop creamy cheese grits
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
The Local Bison
522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa
|Shrimp and Grits
|$26.00
pan seared shrimp, jalapeno grits, fried plantain, roasted red pepper sweet and sour glaze
Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe
1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa
|Shrimp and Grits
|$15.00
Savory and spicy shrimp served over a bed of grits.