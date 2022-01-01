Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve grits

Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp-n-Grits$19.00
House andouille sausage, blackened shrimp, trinity, & on smoked tomato grits.
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
True Grit$9.25
Cheese Grits$4.25
More about Queenies
Oakhart Barbecue image

BBQ

Oakhart Barbecue

1644 E 3rd St Unit D, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cheese Grits$3.00
More about Oakhart Barbecue
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp, Grits, & Eggs$12.00
A mound of creamy cheese grits laced with Andouille, corn and Cajun BBQ sauced shrimp topped with two fresh eggs cooked to order
Cheese Grits$3.00
Grillades & Grits$16.00
Beef tips slow-cooked in a rich red gravy atop creamy cheese grits
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
The Local Bison image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Local Bison

522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp and Grits$26.00
pan seared shrimp, jalapeno grits, fried plantain, roasted red pepper sweet and sour glaze
More about The Local Bison
Shrimp and Grits image

 

Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe

1124 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Shrimp and Grits$15.00
Savory and spicy shrimp served over a bed of grits.
More about Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe

