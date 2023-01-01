Key lime pies in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve key lime pies
Bourbon St. Cafe
211 East 2nd Street, Tulsa
|Key Lime Pie
|$10.00
Graham Cracker Crust with Key Lime Pie
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fish Daddy's
10624 E 71st, Tulsa
|Homemade Key Lime Pie
|$5.95
Homemade graham cracker crust and key lime filling, freshly whipped cream and a raspberry drizzle
|Whole Key Lime Pie
|$30.00
