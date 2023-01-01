Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve key lime pies

Bourbon St. Cafe

211 East 2nd Street, Tulsa

Key Lime Pie$10.00
Graham Cracker Crust with Key Lime Pie
More about Bourbon St. Cafe
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fish Daddy's

10624 E 71st, Tulsa

Avg 3.5 (168 reviews)
Homemade Key Lime Pie$5.95
Homemade graham cracker crust and key lime filling, freshly whipped cream and a raspberry drizzle
Whole Key Lime Pie$30.00
Homemade graham cracker crust and key lime filling, freshly whipped cream and a raspberry drizzle
More about Fish Daddy's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vault

620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
Key Lime Pie$6.99
Graham cracker crust, key lime custard, fresh whipped cream & citrus zest
More about The Vault

