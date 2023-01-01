Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobsters in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Sisserou's Restaurant

107 N Boulder, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lobster Thermidor$26.00
Fresh lobster meat blended with a rich creamy sauce, stuffed inside a China lobster shell, topped with breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese and baked until golden. 26
More about Sisserou's Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Lorrha Lobster Pasta$22.00
A steaming bowl of Rotini pasta in a delicious cream sauce with mushrooms and green onion, topped with a generous portion of cold water lobster.
Lobster Chowder Bowl$9.00
Fresh sweet corn, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, bacon and delicious lobster in spicy creamy chowder.
Lobster Chowder Cup$7.00
Fresh sweet corn, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, bacon and delicious lobster in spicy creamy chowder.
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

Krab Kingz Seafood - Tulsa

6921 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Lobster & Corn$18.50
Fresh 6 oz Lobster Tail, Deep Fried & Served with Sweet Cajun Corn.
LOBSTER TAIL$15.99
6 oz Lobster tail serve will boiled egg.
More about Krab Kingz Seafood - Tulsa
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Lunch Lobster Mac$12.00
Lobster and macaroni noodles baked in a rich mornay sauce, topped with bread crumbs and parmesan
Lobster Mac$8.00
Lobster Mac$19.00
Lobster and macaroni noodles baked in a rich and spicy cheese sauce, topped with bread crumbs and parmesan cheese.
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - Tulsa

8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Ravioli$22.95
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - Tulsa

