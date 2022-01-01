Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Meatball subs in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve meatball subs

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

1552 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatball Parm Sandwich$9.00
diced basil, 2 meatballs, peccorino romano, whole milk mozzarella
More about Andolini's
PIZZA

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - Tulsa

8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Parmesan Sandwich$14.95
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - Tulsa
Zio's Italian Kitchen - Mingo - 7111 S Mingo Rd

7111 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
MEATBALL SANDWICH$10.49
Zio’s classic meatballs layered with creamy mozzarella cheese and savory tomato and creamy Alfredo sauce served on our toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - Mingo - 7111 S Mingo Rd

