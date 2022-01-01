Meatball subs in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve meatball subs
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
1552 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Meatball Parm Sandwich
|$9.00
diced basil, 2 meatballs, peccorino romano, whole milk mozzarella
PIZZA
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen - Tulsa
8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa
|Meatball Parmesan Sandwich
|$14.95
Zio's Italian Kitchen - Mingo - 7111 S Mingo Rd
7111 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa
|MEATBALL SANDWICH
|$10.49
Zio’s classic meatballs layered with creamy mozzarella cheese and savory tomato and creamy Alfredo sauce served on our toasted garlic butter ciabatta roll.