Meatloaf sandwiches in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve meatloaf sandwiches

Sandos image

 

SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS

522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatloaf Sandwich$15.00
More about SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Juan’s Meatloaf Sandwich$12.50
Spinach, mozzarella, ciabatta - served with a side salad.
More about Queenies
Item pic

 

SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo

9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meatloaf Sandwich Meal$12.00
Grilled meatloaf, shredded cheese, grilled onions, and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries and a drink.
More about SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo
Item pic

GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Glen’s Meatloaf Sandwich$13.00
A serious slice of meatloaf, topped with Guinness BBQ sauce, crispy fried onion strings, served on grilled wheat bread.
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub
Banner pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Local Bison

522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Meatloaf Sandwich$14.00
More about The Local Bison

