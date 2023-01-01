Meatloaf sandwiches in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve meatloaf sandwiches
SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa
|Meatloaf Sandwich
|$15.00
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Juan’s Meatloaf Sandwich
|$12.50
Spinach, mozzarella, ciabatta - served with a side salad.
SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo
9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa
|Meatloaf Sandwich Meal
|$12.00
Grilled meatloaf, shredded cheese, grilled onions, and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with fries and a drink.
GRILL
Kilkenny's Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Glen’s Meatloaf Sandwich
|$13.00
A serious slice of meatloaf, topped with Guinness BBQ sauce, crispy fried onion strings, served on grilled wheat bread.