Muffins in Tulsa

Item pic

 

Trenchers Deli - 2602 South Harvard Avenue

2602 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Coffeecake Muffin$3.05
More about Trenchers Deli - 2602 South Harvard Avenue
Inheritance Juicery Downtown image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Kitchen and Juicery

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Blueberry Muffin Bowl (v) (gf)$12.00
banana, blueberries, almond milk, cinnamon, vegan vanilla protein, almond butter, rolled oats, dates
Toppings: fresh blueberry, lemon coconut whip, gf blueberry muffin, chopped almonds, edible dandelion flower
More about Inheritance Kitchen and Juicery
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Blueberry Muffin$2.75
MAXIMUM QTY 4
"Q"Muffin Sandwich$10.50
English muffin, spinach, egg, bacon, cheddar - served with potatoes.
Daily Muffin$2.75
More about Queenies
Inheritance Juicery image

 

Inheritance Juicery

6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blueberry Muffin Bowl (v) (gf)$12.00
banana, blueberries, almond milk, cinnamon, vegan vanilla protein, almond butter, rolled oats, dates
Toppings: fresh blueberry, lemon coconut whip, gf blueberry muffin, chopped almonds, edible dandelion flower
More about Inheritance Juicery
The Collaborative Midtown image

 

The Collaborative Midtown

4532 E 51st Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Danish$5.25
Muffin - Blueberry$4.00
GF - Muffin$4.00
More about The Collaborative Midtown
Banner pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Local Bison

522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Kane's jalapeno Pineapple Corn Muffins$9.00
Toasted coconut-agave butter
More about The Local Bison

