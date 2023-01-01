Muffins in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve muffins
Trenchers Deli - 2602 South Harvard Avenue
2602 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa
|Coffeecake Muffin
|$3.05
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Kitchen and Juicery
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Blueberry Muffin Bowl (v) (gf)
|$12.00
banana, blueberries, almond milk, cinnamon, vegan vanilla protein, almond butter, rolled oats, dates
Toppings: fresh blueberry, lemon coconut whip, gf blueberry muffin, chopped almonds, edible dandelion flower
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Blueberry Muffin
|$2.75
MAXIMUM QTY 4
|"Q"Muffin Sandwich
|$10.50
English muffin, spinach, egg, bacon, cheddar - served with potatoes.
|Daily Muffin
|$2.75
Inheritance Juicery
6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E, Tulsa
|Blueberry Muffin Bowl (v) (gf)
|$12.00
banana, blueberries, almond milk, cinnamon, vegan vanilla protein, almond butter, rolled oats, dates
Toppings: fresh blueberry, lemon coconut whip, gf blueberry muffin, chopped almonds, edible dandelion flower
The Collaborative Midtown
4532 E 51st Street, Tulsa
|Danish
|$5.25
|Muffin - Blueberry
|$4.00
|GF - Muffin
|$4.00