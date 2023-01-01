Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Naan in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve naan

Desi Wok image

 

Desi Wok

3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheesy Naan$8.65
soft naan stuffed with cheese and cooked in a tandoor served with fries & ketchup
Naan$2.55
Garlic Naan$3.55
More about Desi Wok
Item pic

 

The GOAT Bar & Kitchen

222 South Kenosha Ave, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Beef Tenderloin Naan Bites$15.00
Three naan bread with mayo, grilled beef tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, avocado
and cilantro
More about The GOAT Bar & Kitchen
The Collaborative Midtown image

 

The Collaborative Midtown

4532 E 51st Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus & Naan$4.50
More about The Collaborative Midtown
Restaurant banner

 

The Krazy Olive - 5727 South Garnett Road

5727 South Garnett Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kafta Wrap on Naan$8.45
Skewered seasoned ground beef on Naan bread, hummus, and tabouli
Grilled Chicken Feta Wrap on Naan$8.45
Organic chicken breast on Naan bread, ranch, feta, tomato, and cucumber
More about The Krazy Olive - 5727 South Garnett Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Carrot Cake

Meatloaf Sandwiches

Pepperoni Pizza

Cucumber Salad

Grilled Chicken

Key Lime Pies

Wontons

Garden Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (169 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (132 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (480 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1562 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston