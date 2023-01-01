Naan in Tulsa
Desi Wok
3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa
|Kids Cheesy Naan
|$8.65
soft naan stuffed with cheese and cooked in a tandoor served with fries & ketchup
|Naan
|$2.55
|Garlic Naan
|$3.55
The GOAT Bar & Kitchen
222 South Kenosha Ave, Tulsa
|Beef Tenderloin Naan Bites
|$15.00
Three naan bread with mayo, grilled beef tenderloin, lettuce, tomato, avocado
and cilantro
The Collaborative Midtown
4532 E 51st Street, Tulsa
|Hummus & Naan
|$4.50
The Krazy Olive - 5727 South Garnett Road
5727 South Garnett Road, Tulsa
|Kafta Wrap on Naan
|$8.45
Skewered seasoned ground beef on Naan bread, hummus, and tabouli
|Grilled Chicken Feta Wrap on Naan
|$8.45
Organic chicken breast on Naan bread, ranch, feta, tomato, and cucumber