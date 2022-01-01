Nachos in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve nachos
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Juicery Downtown - Downtown
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Vegan Nachos (v) (gf)
|$11.00
vegan nacho cheese (cashew based) topped with cilantro sauce, lime crema, and housemade pico de gallo (red onion, jalapeno, tomato in lime juice dressing)
Foxy Tacos - #2001 FT Cherry Street
1529 E 15th Street, Tulsa
|Fajita Nachos
|$0.00
Chips topped with your choice of Fajita Chicken or Fajita Steak, queso, melted jack cheese, grilled peppers and onions, pico de gallo, house crema, and guacamole.
|House Nachos
|$0.00
Chips topped with your choice of protein, queso, melted jack cheese, pico de gallo, and house crema.
|Kid Cheese Nacho
|$4.99
Chips topped with melted Jack Cheese.
GRILL
Kilkenny's Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Irish Nachos w/ Chicken
|$14.00
Crisp fried potato chips topped with shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, green onions and olives, sour cream and homemade salsa. Grilled or Blackened Chicken
Zio's Italian Kitchen - Mingo - 7111 S Mingo Rd
7111 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa
|ITALIAN NACHOS
|$11.49
A bed of crispy pasta chips topped with Alfredo sauce, our four-cheese blend, chopped pepperoni, Italian sausage, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini and green onion, all drizzled with our balsamic reduction.