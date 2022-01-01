Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve nachos

Inheritance Juicery Downtown image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Juicery Downtown - Downtown

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Nachos (v) (gf)$11.00
vegan nacho cheese (cashew based) topped with cilantro sauce, lime crema, and housemade pico de gallo (red onion, jalapeno, tomato in lime juice dressing)
More about Inheritance Juicery Downtown - Downtown
Elote Cafe & Catering image

SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$7.29
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
Item pic

 

Foxy Tacos - #2001 FT Cherry Street

1529 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fajita Nachos$0.00
Chips topped with your choice of Fajita Chicken or Fajita Steak, queso, melted jack cheese, grilled peppers and onions, pico de gallo, house crema, and guacamole.
House Nachos$0.00
Chips topped with your choice of protein, queso, melted jack cheese, pico de gallo, and house crema.
Kid Cheese Nacho$4.99
Chips topped with melted Jack Cheese.
More about Foxy Tacos - #2001 FT Cherry Street
Item pic

GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Nachos w/ Chicken$14.00
Crisp fried potato chips topped with shredded cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, green onions and olives, sour cream and homemade salsa. Grilled or Blackened Chicken
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub
Item pic

 

Zio's Italian Kitchen - Mingo - 7111 S Mingo Rd

7111 S Mingo Rd, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
ITALIAN NACHOS$11.49
A bed of crispy pasta chips topped with Alfredo sauce, our four-cheese blend, chopped pepperoni, Italian sausage, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini and green onion, all drizzled with our balsamic reduction.
More about Zio's Italian Kitchen - Mingo - 7111 S Mingo Rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Cookies

Grilled Chicken

Cheeseburgers

Chef Salad

Chicken Pasta

Pepperoni Pizza

Cinnamon Rolls

Ravioli

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (138 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (241 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (525 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (430 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1418 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston