Pecan pies in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve pecan pies
More about Country Bird Bakery - 1644 E 3rd St Ste B
Country Bird Bakery - 1644 E 3rd St Ste B
1644 E 3rd St Ste B, Tulsa
|Pecan Pie
|$40.00
Pecans from Knight Creek with local Sorghum syrup and stone ground Sonoran pastry flour flakey crust. Maple syrup instead of corn syrup. 9"pie
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Lemoncello Pecan Pie
|$6.00
More about SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa
|Vegan Pecan Pie
|$25.00