Pecan pies in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve pecan pies

Country Bird Bakery - 1644 E 3rd St Ste B

1644 E 3rd St Ste B, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pecan Pie$40.00
Pecans from Knight Creek with local Sorghum syrup and stone ground Sonoran pastry flour flakey crust. Maple syrup instead of corn syrup. 9"pie
More about Country Bird Bakery - 1644 E 3rd St Ste B
Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Lemoncello Pecan Pie$6.00
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Sandos image

 

SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS

522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Pecan Pie$25.00
More about SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
Restaurant banner

 

The Krazy Olive - 5727 South Garnett Road

5727 South Garnett Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Amish Pecan Pie$3.49
More about The Krazy Olive - 5727 South Garnett Road

