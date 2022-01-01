Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve pies

PIZZA • ICE CREAM

Andolini's

1552 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (1524 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Keto Lasagna Pie$23.50
Ricotta and a layer of lasagna noodles with meat sauce, mozzarella, and Italian sausage
14" Lasagna Pie$22.00
Ricotta an da layer of lasagna noodles with meat sauce, mozzarella, and Italian sausage
More about Andolini's
Juniper Restaurant

324 E 3rd Street, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (2495 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Justin's Favorite Chocolate Pie$11.00
oreo crust, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate streusel, chocolate ganache, chocolate whipped cream
More about Juniper Restaurant
BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Banana Creme Pie$6.00
Lemoncello Pecan Pie$6.00
Coconut Cream Pie$6.00
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market
Sandos

522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Oatmeal Cream Pie (V)$4.00
More about Sandos
Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Pot Pie$11.95
Pot pie with a stuffing crust - served with side salad.
More about Queenies
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse

111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prhyme Chocolate Pie$13.00
oreo crust, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate crumble, chocolate whipped cream
More about Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fish Daddy's

10624 E 71st, Tulsa

Avg 3.5 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Key Lime Pie$5.95
Homemade graham cracker crust and key lime filling, freshly whipped cream and a raspberry drizzle
Whole Key Lime Pie$30.00
Homemade graham cracker crust and key lime filling, freshly whipped cream and a raspberry drizzle
More about Fish Daddy's
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vault

620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$6.99
Graham cracker crust, key lime custard, fresh whipped cream & citrus zest
More about The Vault
PIZZA • SALADS

Bobby O's

1502 E. 11th Street, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (443 reviews)
Takeout
Red Pie 24"$30.00
This is a 2-Foot Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk
mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8.
More about Bobby O's
Cherry Street Kitchen

111 W Fifth St, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Pot Pie$14.00
More about Cherry Street Kitchen
GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Steak and Guinness Pie$16.00
Tender pieces of steak baked in a rich
Guinness gravy with mushrooms, carrots and
potatoes cooked in an Irish cheddar pastry.
Served with fresh sautéed vegetables.
Cottage Pie$13.00
A casserole of tender beef tips, peas and
carrots slow-cooked in a hearty beef
sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and
baked golden brown. Served with fresh
sautéed vegetables.
Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
Chicken, onions, potatoes, carrots, and peas baked together in a cream broth inside a buttery pie crust atop cream gravy.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
Delta Cafe

4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shepard’s Pie$11.49
Meatloaf topped with mashed potatoes, roast gravy and cheddar cheese
Chicken Pot Pie$10.99
tender chunks of chicken breast and mixed vegetables, smothered in cream gravy and topped off with a freshly baked pastry crust
More about Delta Cafe
Sidecar Cherry Street

1515 East 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Pumpkin Pie$22.00
More about Sidecar Cherry Street

