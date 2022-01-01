Pies in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve pies
More about Andolini's
PIZZA • ICE CREAM
Andolini's
1552 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Keto Lasagna Pie
|$23.50
Ricotta and a layer of lasagna noodles with meat sauce, mozzarella, and Italian sausage
|14" Lasagna Pie
|$22.00
Ricotta an da layer of lasagna noodles with meat sauce, mozzarella, and Italian sausage
More about Juniper Restaurant
Juniper Restaurant
324 E 3rd Street, Tulsa
|Justin's Favorite Chocolate Pie
|$11.00
oreo crust, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate streusel, chocolate ganache, chocolate whipped cream
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Banana Creme Pie
|$6.00
|Lemoncello Pecan Pie
|$6.00
|Coconut Cream Pie
|$6.00
More about Queenies
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Turkey Pot Pie
|$11.95
Pot pie with a stuffing crust - served with side salad.
More about Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa
|Prhyme Chocolate Pie
|$13.00
oreo crust, dark chocolate mousse, chocolate crumble, chocolate whipped cream
More about Fish Daddy's
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fish Daddy's
10624 E 71st, Tulsa
|Homemade Key Lime Pie
|$5.95
Homemade graham cracker crust and key lime filling, freshly whipped cream and a raspberry drizzle
|Whole Key Lime Pie
|$30.00
Homemade graham cracker crust and key lime filling, freshly whipped cream and a raspberry drizzle
More about The Vault
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vault
620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.99
Graham cracker crust, key lime custard, fresh whipped cream & citrus zest
More about Bobby O's
PIZZA • SALADS
Bobby O's
1502 E. 11th Street, Tulsa
|Red Pie 24"
|$30.00
This is a 2-Foot Pie with a thin crust, our red sauce, and our whole-milk
mozzarella shredded cheese. It serves 6-8.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Steak and Guinness Pie
|$16.00
Tender pieces of steak baked in a rich
Guinness gravy with mushrooms, carrots and
potatoes cooked in an Irish cheddar pastry.
Served with fresh sautéed vegetables.
|Cottage Pie
|$13.00
A casserole of tender beef tips, peas and
carrots slow-cooked in a hearty beef
sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and
baked golden brown. Served with fresh
sautéed vegetables.
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$16.00
Chicken, onions, potatoes, carrots, and peas baked together in a cream broth inside a buttery pie crust atop cream gravy.
More about Delta Cafe
Delta Cafe
4515 E. 51ST STREET, TULSA
|Shepard’s Pie
|$11.49
Meatloaf topped with mashed potatoes, roast gravy and cheddar cheese
|Chicken Pot Pie
|$10.99
tender chunks of chicken breast and mixed vegetables, smothered in cream gravy and topped off with a freshly baked pastry crust
More about Sidecar Cherry Street
Sidecar Cherry Street
1515 East 15th Street, Tulsa
|Pumpkin Pie
|$22.00