Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Po boy in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve po boy

Item pic

 

Bourbon St. Cafe

211 East 2nd Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Po'Boy$0.00
All Items Available Blackened, Orleans Hot Fried, or Southern Fried and Topped our Slaw, Pickled Onions, and Mayo
More about Bourbon St. Cafe
Item pic

 

Watershed Kitchen

1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SIR DUKE’S PO BOY$16.00
Toasted and trenched baguette with choice of Cajun-fried: shrimp, crawfish, alligator, catfish, oyster, or grilled andouille sausage. Served with house-made remoulade sauce, tomatoes, red onions, and shredded lettuce. Try it vegetarian with fried green tomatoes.
Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
More about Watershed Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Sir Duke's Po'Boy$14.00
Toasted and trenched baguette with housemade remoulade sauce and our own Cajun-fried oysters, shrimp, crawfish, catfish or Andouille
Half Po'Boy$8.00
A half toasted and trenched baguette with housemade remoulade sauce and our own Cajun-fried oysters, shrimp, crawfish, catfish or Andouille
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Crab Cakes

Fettuccine Alfredo

Garlic Knots

Tacos

Pepperoni Pizza

Margherita Pizza

French Toast

Seaweed Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (39 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (174 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (141 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (634 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (494 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1616 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston