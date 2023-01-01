Po boy in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve po boy
More about Bourbon St. Cafe
Bourbon St. Cafe
211 East 2nd Street, Tulsa
|Po'Boy
|$0.00
All Items Available Blackened, Orleans Hot Fried, or Southern Fried and Topped our Slaw, Pickled Onions, and Mayo
More about Watershed Kitchen
Watershed Kitchen
1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa
|SIR DUKE’S PO BOY
|$16.00
Toasted and trenched baguette with choice of Cajun-fried: shrimp, crawfish, alligator, catfish, oyster, or grilled andouille sausage. Served with house-made remoulade sauce, tomatoes, red onions, and shredded lettuce. Try it vegetarian with fried green tomatoes.
Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Gluten
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa
1334 E 15th St, Tulsa
|Sir Duke's Po'Boy
|$14.00
Toasted and trenched baguette with housemade remoulade sauce and our own Cajun-fried oysters, shrimp, crawfish, catfish or Andouille
|Half Po'Boy
|$8.00
A half toasted and trenched baguette with housemade remoulade sauce and our own Cajun-fried oysters, shrimp, crawfish, catfish or Andouille