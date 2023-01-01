Pork belly in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve pork belly
More about Roppongi
SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Roppongi
601 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Pork Belly Ramen
|$11.99
Shoyu broth, all-natural pork belly, marinated shiitakes, scallions & soft-cooked free-range egg.
|Pork Belly Banh Mi
|$10.49
Toasted 8" sandwich bun filled with pork belly, your choice of sauce, red bell peppers, marinated shiitake mushrooms, bamboo, gingered carrots, spiralized daikon radish, scallions, cilantro, and jalapenos. Served with a side of chips.
|Pork Belly Noodle Bowl
|$10.49
Ramen noodles tossed with your choice of sauce with pork belly, grilled red bell pepper, kale, gingered carrots, marinated shiitake mushrooms, and bamboo. Topped with Scallions.
More about Ichitori - 4820 E 61st St Suite 100
Ichitori - 4820 E 61st St Suite 100
4820 E 61st St Suite 100, Tulsa
|Pork Belly Don
|$14.00
Pork belly, scallion, pickled ginger, daily green, soft-boiled egg*.