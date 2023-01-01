Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve pork belly

SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Roppongi

601 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1765 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Belly Ramen$11.99
Shoyu broth, all-natural pork belly, marinated shiitakes, scallions & soft-cooked free-range egg.
Pork Belly Banh Mi$10.49
Toasted 8" sandwich bun filled with pork belly, your choice of sauce, red bell peppers, marinated shiitake mushrooms, bamboo, gingered carrots, spiralized daikon radish, scallions, cilantro, and jalapenos. Served with a side of chips.
Pork Belly Noodle Bowl$10.49
Ramen noodles tossed with your choice of sauce with pork belly, grilled red bell pepper, kale, gingered carrots, marinated shiitake mushrooms, and bamboo. Topped with Scallions.
Ichitori - 4820 E 61st St Suite 100

4820 E 61st St Suite 100, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pork Belly Don$14.00
Pork belly, scallion, pickled ginger, daily green, soft-boiled egg*.
Tacos X Mezcal

39 E. 18th St., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly$6.00
Sliced Pork Belly, Smoked Plantain Purée, Cilantro, Onion, Guajillo
