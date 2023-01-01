Pork ribs in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve pork ribs
More about Bourbon St. Cafe
Bourbon St. Cafe
211 East 2nd Street, Tulsa
|Tabasco Glazed Pork Rib-Eye Chop
|$26.00
Two Boneless Pork Rib-eye Chop glazed with Honey Tabasco and served with Dirty Rice
|Pork Rib Eye
|$24.00
Two Prok Rib Eye, Blackened or Seared and Served with Your Choice of Two Sides
More about Oakhart Barbecue - 1644 E 3rd St Unit D
BBQ
Oakhart Barbecue - 1644 E 3rd St Unit D
1644 E 3rd St Unit D, Tulsa
|Pork Ribs
|$4.00
Full spare pork ribs seasoned with salt & pepper and lightly glazed with a sweet & savory bbq sauce. Smoked with post oak wood.
|Pork Rib Plate
|$16.00
Includes two sides, pickles & onions