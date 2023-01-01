Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork ribs in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve pork ribs

Bourbon St. Cafe

211 East 2nd Street, Tulsa

Tabasco Glazed Pork Rib-Eye Chop$26.00
Two Boneless Pork Rib-eye Chop glazed with Honey Tabasco and served with Dirty Rice
Pork Rib Eye$24.00
Two Prok Rib Eye, Blackened or Seared and Served with Your Choice of Two Sides
Oakhart Barbecue - 1644 E 3rd St Unit D

1644 E 3rd St Unit D, Tulsa

Pork Ribs$4.00
Full spare pork ribs seasoned with salt & pepper and lightly glazed with a sweet & savory bbq sauce. Smoked with post oak wood.
Pork Rib Plate$16.00
Includes two sides, pickles & onions
