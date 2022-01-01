Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pudding in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve pudding

Inheritance Juicery Downtown image

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Juicery Downtown

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
Takeout
Toasted Coconut Chia Pudding$7.00
Coconut mylk, chia seeds, vanilla extract, maple, mango puree, kiwi, toasted coconut flakes
More about Inheritance Juicery Downtown
Item pic

 

Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse

111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$11.00
Orange-infused challa bread pudding, pineapple creme anglaise, saffron-poached pineapple, citrus whipped cream, toasted hazelnuts
More about Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
Inheritance Juicery image

 

Inheritance Juicery

6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Toasted Coconut Chia Pudding$7.00
Coconut mylk, chia seeds, vanilla extract, maple, mango puree, kiwi, toasted coconut flakes
More about Inheritance Juicery
Sticky Toffee Pudding image

 

Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen

1124 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Toffee Pudding$4.00
More about Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen
Item pic

GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Sticky Toffee Pudding$7.00
Ice cream on top of pound cake, pan-fried in sticky, buttery caramel toffee and topped with nuts
Bread Pudding$6.00
Baked with Irish whiskey-soaked raisins and topped with whiskey-butter sauce
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
16eb3e8d-008e-47f8-9830-161727873607 image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Nola's Bread Pudding$6.00
This is the ultimate New Orleans’ style comfort food. Rich and creamy, served warm and drizzled in hot rum sauce and raisins
Bananas Foster Bread Pudding$15.00
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Chef Salad

Cheese Pizza

Clams

Fried Pickles

Cookies

Chicken Pasta

Burritos

Chili

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1326 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston