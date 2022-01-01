Pudding in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve pudding
More about Inheritance Juicery Downtown
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Juicery Downtown
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Toasted Coconut Chia Pudding
|$7.00
Coconut mylk, chia seeds, vanilla extract, maple, mango puree, kiwi, toasted coconut flakes
More about Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse
111 N Main St Suite A, Tulsa
|Bread Pudding
|$11.00
Orange-infused challa bread pudding, pineapple creme anglaise, saffron-poached pineapple, citrus whipped cream, toasted hazelnuts
More about Inheritance Juicery
Inheritance Juicery
6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E, Tulsa
|Toasted Coconut Chia Pudding
|$7.00
Coconut mylk, chia seeds, vanilla extract, maple, mango puree, kiwi, toasted coconut flakes
More about Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen
Kitchen 66 Ghost Kitchen
1124 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$4.00
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Sticky Toffee Pudding
|$7.00
Ice cream on top of pound cake, pan-fried in sticky, buttery caramel toffee and topped with nuts
|Bread Pudding
|$6.00
Baked with Irish whiskey-soaked raisins and topped with whiskey-butter sauce