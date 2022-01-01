Pumpkin pies in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve pumpkin pies
More about Inheritance Kitchen and Juicery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Kitchen and Juicery
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Pumpkin Pie (v)
|$12.00
PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS
|Pumpkin Pie Bowl
|$11.00
In the bowl: almond mylk, pumpkin puree, dates, rolled oats, cashew butter, vanilla protein, cinnamon, allspice, clove, ginger
On the bowl: granola, coconut whip, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds, dehydrated pears.
More about Inheritance Juicery
Inheritance Juicery
6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E, Tulsa
|Pumpkin Pie Bowl
|$11.00
In the bowl: almond mylk, pumpkin puree, dates, rolled oats, cashew butter, vanilla protein, cinnamon, allspice, clove, ginger
On the bowl: granola, coconut whip, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds, dehydrated pears.