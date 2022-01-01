Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Kitchen and Juicery

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pumpkin Pie (v)$12.00
PLEASE LIST ALLERGENS
Pumpkin Pie Bowl$11.00
In the bowl: almond mylk, pumpkin puree, dates, rolled oats, cashew butter, vanilla protein, cinnamon, allspice, clove, ginger
On the bowl: granola, coconut whip, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds, dehydrated pears.
More about Inheritance Kitchen and Juicery
Item pic

 

Inheritance Juicery

6333 E 120th Ct. Unit E, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie Bowl$11.00
In the bowl: almond mylk, pumpkin puree, dates, rolled oats, cashew butter, vanilla protein, cinnamon, allspice, clove, ginger
On the bowl: granola, coconut whip, cacao nibs, pumpkin seeds, dehydrated pears.
More about Inheritance Juicery
Big Baby Rolls and Donuts image

DONUTS

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts

3739 E 11th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (281 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie (GF + VG)$30.00
A Thanksgiving classic! Our creamy pumpkin pie is gluten free and vegan and ready to be on your thanksgiving table!
More about Big Baby Rolls and Donuts

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Italian Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken

Fried Pickles

Salmon Salad

Chili

French Fries

Chef Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Stillwater

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (277 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (566 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (448 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1467 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston