Quiche in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve quiche
More about SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa
|Vegan Quiche Slice
|$9.00
|Vegan Quiche Whole
|$45.00
More about Queenies
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Quiche of the Day (combo)
|$10.25
|Quiche of the Day (solo)
|$6.50
More about SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo
SOCIETY - #1002 - Mingo
9999 South Mingo Road, Tulsa
|Quiche
|$10.00
Gouda, bacon, and caramelized onions. Served with fresh fruit (varies by availability).