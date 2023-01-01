Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve reuben

Item pic

 

Trenchers Deli - 2602 South Harvard Avenue

2602 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Beet Reuben$11.00
Roasted Beets, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing and swiss on Butter grilled Rye bread
Reuben$15.86
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian dressing on rye.
More about Trenchers Deli - 2602 South Harvard Avenue
Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Pastrami Reuben$14.00
House Hasty Bake smoked Pastrami brisket, prepared just as our classic Reuben
Turkey Reuben$14.00
Or try it with our House Hasty Bake Applewood turkey breast, prepared as our classic Rueben, w/ 1/2 the calories and fat!
Reuben on Jewish Rye$14.00
House corned beef, fresh kraut w/ toasted caraway, big eye Swiss, grained mustard, Russian dressing on Jewish Rye. Grilled to perfection!
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
Takeout
Pastrami Reuben$11.25
on rye bread
More about Queenies
Item pic

GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Ryelanes Reuben$13.00
Thick sliced, tender corned beef with tangy sauerkraut and Swiss cheese grilled on marble rye. Served with 1000 Island dressing or English mustard cream sauce on the side.
Freshford Reuben Rolls$14.00
Tender corned beef and tangy sauerkraut
rolled in pastry and baked golden. Served
with English mustard cream sauce.
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub
Restaurant banner

 

The Krazy Olive - 5727 South Garnett Road

5727 South Garnett Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Reuben on Rye$6.45
Spicy mustard or 1000 Island dressing
More about The Krazy Olive - 5727 South Garnett Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Seaweed Salad

Dumplings

Salmon Salad

Shrimp Tempura

Mac And Cheese

Clam Chowder

Chicken Salad

Edamame

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (472 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston