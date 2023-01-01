Reuben in Tulsa
Trenchers Deli - 2602 South Harvard Avenue
2602 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa
|Beet Reuben
|$11.00
Roasted Beets, Sauerkraut, Russian Dressing and swiss on Butter grilled Rye bread
|Reuben
|$15.86
Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss, Russian dressing on rye.
Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Pastrami Reuben
|$14.00
House Hasty Bake smoked Pastrami brisket, prepared just as our classic Reuben
|Turkey Reuben
|$14.00
Or try it with our House Hasty Bake Applewood turkey breast, prepared as our classic Rueben, w/ 1/2 the calories and fat!
|Reuben on Jewish Rye
|$14.00
House corned beef, fresh kraut w/ toasted caraway, big eye Swiss, grained mustard, Russian dressing on Jewish Rye. Grilled to perfection!
Kilkenny's Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Ryelanes Reuben
|$13.00
Thick sliced, tender corned beef with tangy sauerkraut and Swiss cheese grilled on marble rye. Served with 1000 Island dressing or English mustard cream sauce on the side.
|Freshford Reuben Rolls
|$14.00
Tender corned beef and tangy sauerkraut
rolled in pastry and baked golden. Served
with English mustard cream sauce.