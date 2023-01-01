Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice bowls in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve rice bowls

Item pic

 

Bourbon St. Cafe

211 East 2nd Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bowl Red Beans and Rice$10.00
Our Famous Red Beans with Andouille over Dirty Rice
More about Bourbon St. Cafe
Item pic

SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Roppongi

601 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1765 reviews)
Takeout
Tofu Rice Bowl$8.49
Sauteed red bell peppers, bamboo, marinated shiitake mushrooms, kale, carrots, and scallions. Served on a bed of steamed rice with your choice of sauce and seared tofu.
Chicken Rice Bowl$9.99
Sauteed red bell peppers, bamboo, marinated shiitake mushrooms, kale, carrots, and scallions. Served on a bed of rice with your choice of sauce and free-range chicken.
Free-Range Soft Cooked Egg Rice Bowl$8.49
Sauteed red bell peppers, bamboo, marinated shiitake mushrooms, kale, carrots, and scallions. Served on a bed of rice with your choice of sauce and a free-range soft-cooked marinated egg.
More about Roppongi
Sandos image

 

SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS

522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Vegan Chicken & Sausage Bowl W/ Rice (GF)$12.00
Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl w/ Rice (GF)$12.00
More about SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
Lone Wolf Banh Mi image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown

203 E. Archer, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
Takeout
Cod Rice Bowl$13.95
Plain Rice Bowl$7.95
More about Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Garlic Knots

Chicken Pasta

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Sandwiches

Cookies

Salmon

Edamame

Fried Chicken Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Bartlesville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (304 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (472 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1527 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston