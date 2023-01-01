Rice bowls in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve rice bowls
Bourbon St. Cafe
211 East 2nd Street, Tulsa
|Bowl Red Beans and Rice
|$10.00
Our Famous Red Beans with Andouille over Dirty Rice
SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES
Roppongi
601 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Tofu Rice Bowl
|$8.49
Sauteed red bell peppers, bamboo, marinated shiitake mushrooms, kale, carrots, and scallions. Served on a bed of steamed rice with your choice of sauce and seared tofu.
|Chicken Rice Bowl
|$9.99
Sauteed red bell peppers, bamboo, marinated shiitake mushrooms, kale, carrots, and scallions. Served on a bed of rice with your choice of sauce and free-range chicken.
|Free-Range Soft Cooked Egg Rice Bowl
|$8.49
Sauteed red bell peppers, bamboo, marinated shiitake mushrooms, kale, carrots, and scallions. Served on a bed of rice with your choice of sauce and a free-range soft-cooked marinated egg.
SANDOS ROCKIN' DELI & PROVISIONS
522 S. Boston Ave., Tulsa
|Vegan Chicken & Sausage Bowl W/ Rice (GF)
|$12.00
|Chicken & Sausage Gumbo Bowl w/ Rice (GF)
|$12.00