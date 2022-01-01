Salmon in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve salmon
SALADS
Elote Cafe & Catering
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Citrus Salmon
|$14.99
6 oz cilantro lime glazed salmon filet topped with crema fresca & pico de gallo. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
~Gluten Free
|Salmon Tacos
|$11.99
2 soft corn tortillas, cilantro lime glazed salmon, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli & queso fresco.
Served with avocado tomatillo salsa.
~Gluten Free
PIZZA
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa
|Salmon Piccata
|$24.95
Bodhi's Bowl
1124 S Lewis Avenue, Tulsa
|Krishnaswamy Salmon
|$12.75
Flash seared 4oz Atlantic salmon cooked to order over a bed of Chennai lemon rice, served with vegetable sambar, honey ginger spinach salad, thakkali (tomato) curry, pistachio, & pineapple salsa.
Queenies
1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa
|Salmon & Avocado Salad
|$13.50
romaine, grilled salmon, avocado, cucumber, radish, red onion, lemony dill vin
|Salmon Dinner
|$14.95
Mango salsa, jasmine rice, and roasted asparagus
SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Fish Daddy's
10624 E 71st, Tulsa
|Fresh North Atlantic Salmon
|$15.95
Seasoned, grilled and drizzled with champagne lemon butter
|Cedar Planked Salmon
|$16.95
Salmon grilled on a cedar plank, fresh pineapple salsa, bourbon glaze drizzle
|North Atlantic Salmon Salad
|$12.95
Grilled salmon, mixed greens, tomato, candied walnuts, cornbread croutons
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Vault
620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa
|Potato Crusted Salmon (GF)
|$26.99
Potato crusted fresh salmon filet, veggie "noodles," polenta cake, spinach & red bell pepper rouille
|Grilled Salmon Filet
|$7.99
GRILL
Kilkenny Irish Pub
1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa
|Cedar Forest Salmon
|$21.00
A beautiful 8 oz. salmon filet simply seasoned with salt and pepper, grilled and served on a cedar plank for a delicate, smoky-sweet hint of cedar.
|Salmon Sandwich
|$13.00
A 4 oz. filet of salmon grilled or fried, served on a grilled Kaiser roll with homemade tartar sauce.