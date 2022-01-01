Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Citrus Salmon$14.99
6 oz cilantro lime glazed salmon filet topped with crema fresca & pico de gallo. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
~Gluten Free
Salmon Tacos$11.99
2 soft corn tortillas, cilantro lime glazed salmon, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli & queso fresco.
Served with avocado tomatillo salsa.
~Gluten Free
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen image

PIZZA

Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen

8941 S. Yale Avenue, Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (96 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Piccata$24.95
More about Russo's Coal Fired Italian Kitchen
Stonehorse Market image

 

Stonehorse Market

1748 Utica Square, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raw Salmon$18.00
More about Stonehorse Market
Krishnaswamy Salmon image

 

Bodhi's Bowl

1124 S Lewis Avenue, Tulsa

Avg 5 (20 reviews)
Takeout
Krishnaswamy Salmon$12.75
Flash seared 4oz Atlantic salmon cooked to order over a bed of Chennai lemon rice, served with vegetable sambar, honey ginger spinach salad, thakkali (tomato) curry, pistachio, & pineapple salsa.
More about Bodhi's Bowl
Queenies image

 

Queenies

1816 Utica Sq, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon & Avocado Salad$13.50
romaine, grilled salmon, avocado, cucumber, radish, red onion, lemony dill vin
Salmon Dinner$14.95
Mango salsa, jasmine rice, and roasted asparagus
More about Queenies
Fish Daddy's image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fish Daddy's

10624 E 71st, Tulsa

Avg 3.5 (168 reviews)
Takeout
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon$15.95
Seasoned, grilled and drizzled with champagne lemon butter
Cedar Planked Salmon$16.95
Salmon grilled on a cedar plank, fresh pineapple salsa, bourbon glaze drizzle
North Atlantic Salmon Salad$12.95
Grilled salmon, mixed greens, tomato, candied walnuts, cornbread croutons
More about Fish Daddy's
The Vault image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Vault

620 S Cincinnati Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (520 reviews)
Takeout
Potato Crusted Salmon (GF)$26.99
Potato crusted fresh salmon filet, veggie "noodles," polenta cake, spinach & red bell pepper rouille
Grilled Salmon Filet$7.99
More about The Vault
Item pic

GRILL

Kilkenny Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Cedar Forest Salmon$21.00
A beautiful 8 oz. salmon filet simply seasoned with salt and pepper, grilled and served on a cedar plank for a delicate, smoky-sweet hint of cedar.
Salmon Sandwich$13.00
A 4 oz. filet of salmon grilled or fried, served on a grilled Kaiser roll with homemade tartar sauce.
More about Kilkenny Irish Pub
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
Decatur Street Salmon$25.00
House-cut Atlantic salmon cooked on a wood cedar plank, and served with beurre blanc, dirty rice and choice of one side
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

