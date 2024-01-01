Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St

1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Shrimp Salad$12.99
Crunchy tempura fried shrimp with mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, red onions, roasted corn, cotija cheese, and house-made guacamole. Served with Baja dressing on the side.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard

5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Shrimp Salad$12.99
Crunchy tempura fried shrimp with mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, red onions, roasted corn, cotija cheese, and house-made guacamole. Served with Baja dressing on the side.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
Consumer pic

 

Sisserou's Restaurant

107 N Boulder, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Shrimp & Salad$13.00
Three of our jumbo coconut shrimp served with a side house salad.
More about Sisserou's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant

6709 East 81st Street, Suite A, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Shrimp Salad$12.99
Crunchy tempura fried shrimp with mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, red onions, roasted corn, cotija cheese, and house-made guacamole. Served with Baja dressing on the side.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant
Lone Wolf Banh Mi image

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown

203 E. Archer, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (619 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Salad$12.75
More about Lone Wolf Banh Mi - Downtown

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Shrimp Tacos

Tortilla Soup

Tiramisu

Hummus

Lasagna

Mahi Mahi

Chicken Tenders

Pork Chops

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (740 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1968 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston