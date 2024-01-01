Shrimp salad in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa
|Baja Shrimp Salad
|$12.99
Crunchy tempura fried shrimp with mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, red onions, roasted corn, cotija cheese, and house-made guacamole. Served with Baja dressing on the side.
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa
|Baja Shrimp Salad
|$12.99
Crunchy tempura fried shrimp with mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, red onions, roasted corn, cotija cheese, and house-made guacamole. Served with Baja dressing on the side.
Sisserou's Restaurant
107 N Boulder, Tulsa
|Coconut Shrimp & Salad
|$13.00
Three of our jumbo coconut shrimp served with a side house salad.
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant
6709 East 81st Street, Suite A, Tulsa
|Baja Shrimp Salad
|$12.99
Crunchy tempura fried shrimp with mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, red onions, roasted corn, cotija cheese, and house-made guacamole. Served with Baja dressing on the side.