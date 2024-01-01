Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp tacos in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St

1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos (2)$14.49
Fresh grilled or Chimi's battered shrimp, cheese, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and our creamy Baja Sauce, stuffed in fresh corn tortillas.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard

5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos (2)$14.49
Fresh grilled or Chimi's battered shrimp, cheese, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and our creamy Baja Sauce, stuffed in fresh corn tortillas.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Tacos$17.00
Chile lime shrimp tacos w/ avocado, pico, & salsa. Black bean & rice cake w/ cotija cheese.
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant

6709 East 81st Street, Suite A, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp Tacos (2)$14.49
Fresh grilled or Chimi's battered shrimp, cheese, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and our creamy Baja Sauce, stuffed in fresh corn tortillas.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Grits

French Toast

Calamari

Chicken Sandwiches

Dumplings

Pudding

Nachos

Taco Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (740 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1968 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston