Shrimp tacos in Tulsa

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa
|Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$14.49
Fresh grilled or Chimi's battered shrimp, cheese, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and our creamy Baja Sauce, stuffed in fresh corn tortillas.
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa
|Shrimp Tacos (2)
|$14.49
Fresh grilled or Chimi's battered shrimp, cheese, shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and our creamy Baja Sauce, stuffed in fresh corn tortillas.
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Shrimp Tacos
|$17.00
Chile lime shrimp tacos w/ avocado, pico, & salsa. Black bean & rice cake w/ cotija cheese.