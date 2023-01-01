Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve sliders

Bixby - Zasa's -

10025 S Memorial Dr Suite B, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Ham and Cheese Slider$0.00
Ham, Jalapeno, Mozzarella, topped with Garlic butter, Romano, Parsley, and Hot honey.
Chicken Parm Slider$0.00
Parmesan Breaded Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella, topped with Garlic butter, Romano, Parsley, and Hot honey.
More about Bixby - Zasa's -
FLAVOURZ - 8242 East 71st Street

8242 East 71st Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waffle Sliders$15.00
One of our cake waffles topped w/ chicken, overhard egg, and bacon topped with powdered sugar and our house drizzle.
More about FLAVOURZ - 8242 East 71st Street
Krab Kingz Seafood - Tulsa

6921 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Catfish Sliders$9.75
4 Fish pieces on Hawaiian Rolls, lettuce, pickle & garlic aioli. Served with waffle fries.
Chic-N Sliders$9.75
3 pieces of crisp chicken on Hawaiian Rolls, lettuce, pickle & garlic aioli. Served with waffle fries.
More about Krab Kingz Seafood - Tulsa
GRILL • HAMBURGERS

The Local Bison

522 S. Boston Ave. Ste. 103, Tulsa

Avg 4.3 (345 reviews)
Takeout
Chik'n & Waffle Sliders$15.00
served with house jam, syrup, breakfast potatoes
More about The Local Bison

