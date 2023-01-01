Sliders in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve sliders
Bixby - Zasa's -
10025 S Memorial Dr Suite B, Tulsa
|Spicy Ham and Cheese Slider
|$0.00
Ham, Jalapeno, Mozzarella, topped with Garlic butter, Romano, Parsley, and Hot honey.
|Chicken Parm Slider
|$0.00
Parmesan Breaded Chicken, Marinara, Mozzarella, topped with Garlic butter, Romano, Parsley, and Hot honey.
FLAVOURZ - 8242 East 71st Street
8242 East 71st Street, Tulsa
|Waffle Sliders
|$15.00
One of our cake waffles topped w/ chicken, overhard egg, and bacon topped with powdered sugar and our house drizzle.
Krab Kingz Seafood - Tulsa
6921 South Lewis Avenue, Tulsa
|Catfish Sliders
|$9.75
4 Fish pieces on Hawaiian Rolls, lettuce, pickle & garlic aioli. Served with waffle fries.
|Chic-N Sliders
|$9.75
3 pieces of crisp chicken on Hawaiian Rolls, lettuce, pickle & garlic aioli. Served with waffle fries.