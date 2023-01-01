Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Snapper in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve snapper

Item pic

 

Sisserou's Restaurant

107 N Boulder, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Escovitch Red Snapper$38.00
A classic Jamaican recipe consisting of a fillet of snapper dusted & seared, topped with escovitch style pickled onion, peppers & carrots & grilled jumbo jerk shrimp. Served with Jamaican rice & peas and fried plantains.
More about Sisserou's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Watershed Kitchen

1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
ST. PETER'S STREET SNAPPER$24.00
A sweet, nutty, firm-textured fish filet. Blackened or Grilled and served on a bed of dirty rice with Beurre Blanc sauce and choice of one side.
Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy
More about Watershed Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

1334 E 15th St, Tulsa

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)
Takeout
St. Peter's Street Red Snapper$22.00
Sweet, nutty, lean fish with firm texture. Blackened and served on a bed of dirty rice with beurre blanc and a choice of one side.
More about Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

