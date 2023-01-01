Snapper in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve snapper
Sisserou's Restaurant
107 N Boulder, Tulsa
|Escovitch Red Snapper
|$38.00
A classic Jamaican recipe consisting of a fillet of snapper dusted & seared, topped with escovitch style pickled onion, peppers & carrots & grilled jumbo jerk shrimp. Served with Jamaican rice & peas and fried plantains.
Watershed Kitchen
1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa
|ST. PETER'S STREET SNAPPER
|$24.00
A sweet, nutty, firm-textured fish filet. Blackened or Grilled and served on a bed of dirty rice with Beurre Blanc sauce and choice of one side.
Allergy: Shellfish, Dairy