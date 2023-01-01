Stew in Tulsa
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
3313 E. 32nd Pl, Tulsa
|Ghormeh Sabzi (Herb Stew)
|$17.00
|Gheymeh (Split Pea Stew)
|$16.00
|Fesenjoon (Walnut Stew)
|$17.00
Sisserou's Restaurant
107 N Boulder, Tulsa
|Stewed Oxtail
|$29.00
Mouthwatering oxtail stewed until tender with carrots, red peppers, red cabbage and potatoes in a rich mildly spiced gravy. Served over white rice.
Watershed Kitchen
1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa
|TRADITIONAL IRISH STEW
|$8.00
Generous chunks of seared beef cooked slowly with fresh herbs, carrots, onions, and potatoes in a rich, hearty broth.
Allergy: Gluten