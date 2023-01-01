Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stew in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve stew

Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine image

WRAPS

Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine

3313 E. 32nd Pl, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (817 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ghormeh Sabzi (Herb Stew)$17.00
Gheymeh (Split Pea Stew)$16.00
Fesenjoon (Walnut Stew)$17.00
More about Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
Item pic

 

Sisserou's Restaurant

107 N Boulder, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Stewed Oxtail$29.00
Mouthwatering oxtail stewed until tender with carrots, red peppers, red cabbage and potatoes in a rich mildly spiced gravy. Served over white rice.
More about Sisserou's Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Watershed Kitchen

1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRADITIONAL IRISH STEW$8.00
Generous chunks of seared beef cooked slowly with fresh herbs, carrots, onions, and potatoes in a rich, hearty broth.
Allergy: Gluten
More about Watershed Kitchen
Irish Stew image

GRILL

Kilkenny's Irish Pub

1413 E 15TH ST, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (5213 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Stew$7.00
Generous chunks of seared beef cooked slowly with fresh herbs, carrots, onions and potatoes in a rich, hearty broth.
Irish Stew Bowl$8.00
More about Kilkenny's Irish Pub

