Street tacos in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve street tacos
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa
|Street Tacos Platter (4)
|$13.99
Pick from carne asada, chicken, carnitas or chorizo! 4" fresh corn tortillas with your choice of two different meats topped with red onions, cilantro and tomatillo sauce. TRY THIS TODAY!
|Family Pack - Street Tacos (15)
|$39.99
Pick from carne asada, chicken, carnitas or chorizo! 4" fresh corn tortillas with your choice of two different meats topped with red onions, cilantro and tomatillo sauce. 15 tacos per order.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa
|Street Tacos Platter (4)
|$13.99
|Family Pack - Street Tacos (15)
|$39.99
More about Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
SMOOTHIES • SALADS
Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa
|Street Tacos (gf)
|$13.00
marinated jackfruit, diced onion, lime juice, chopped cilantro, flamed pineapple, shredded lettuce, choice of feta or vegan cheese, with garlic chipotle sauce
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa
|Tues Special - Hasty Bake Street Tacos
|$13.95
Hasty Bake grilled chicken thigh on (3)corn tortillas w/ cotija cheese, shred cabbage, radish, pickled veg, avocado crema, side of salsa, black bean & rice cake.
More about AA Harden's Restaurant
AA Harden's Restaurant
3900 North Mingo Road, Tulsa
|(3) Street Tacos & $1 Drink
|$6.99
|(4) Street Tacos & $1 Drink
|$8.99
Street Tacos (4) and drink
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant
Chimi's Mexican Restaurant
6709 East 81st Street, Suite A, Tulsa
|Street Tacos Platter (4)
|$13.99
|Family Pack - Street Tacos (15)
|$39.99
