Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Tulsa

Go
Tulsa restaurants
Toast

Tulsa restaurants that serve street tacos

Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St

1304 East 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Tacos Platter (4)$13.99
Pick from carne asada, chicken, carnitas or chorizo! 4" fresh corn tortillas with your choice of two different meats topped with red onions, cilantro and tomatillo sauce. TRY THIS TODAY!
Family Pack - Street Tacos (15)$39.99
Pick from carne asada, chicken, carnitas or chorizo! 4" fresh corn tortillas with your choice of two different meats topped with red onions, cilantro and tomatillo sauce. 15 tacos per order.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant -Cherry St
Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard

5320 South Harvard Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Tacos Platter (4)$13.99
Pick from carne asada, chicken, carnitas or chorizo! 4" fresh corn tortillas with your choice of two different meats topped with red onions, cilantro and tomatillo sauce. TRY THIS TODAY!
Family Pack - Street Tacos (15)$39.99
Pick from carne asada, chicken, carnitas or chorizo! 4" fresh corn tortillas with your choice of two different meats topped with red onions, cilantro and tomatillo sauce. 15 tacos per order.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant - Harvard
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SALADS

Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery

108 S Detroit Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.7 (32 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Street Tacos (gf)$13.00
marinated jackfruit, diced onion, lime juice, chopped cilantro, flamed pineapple, shredded lettuce, choice of feta or vegan cheese, with garlic chipotle sauce
More about Inheritance Kitchen + Juicery
Boston Deli Grill & Market image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma

6231 E. 61 St., Tulsa

Avg 4 (59 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tues Special - Hasty Bake Street Tacos$13.95
Hasty Bake grilled chicken thigh on (3)corn tortillas w/ cotija cheese, shred cabbage, radish, pickled veg, avocado crema, side of salsa, black bean & rice cake.
More about Boston Deli Grill & Market - Tulsa, Oklahoma
Item pic

 

AA Harden's Restaurant

3900 North Mingo Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
Takeout
(3) Street Tacos & $1 Drink$6.99
(4) Street Tacos & $1 Drink$8.99
Street Tacos (4) and drink
More about AA Harden's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Chimi's Mexican Restaurant

6709 East 81st Street, Suite A, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Tacos Platter (4)$13.99
Pick from carne asada, chicken, carnitas or chorizo! 4" fresh corn tortillas with your choice of two different meats topped with red onions, cilantro and tomatillo sauce. TRY THIS TODAY!
Family Pack - Street Tacos (15)$39.99
Pick from carne asada, chicken, carnitas or chorizo! 4" fresh corn tortillas with your choice of two different meats topped with red onions, cilantro and tomatillo sauce. 15 tacos per order.
More about Chimi's Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Tulsa

Steamed Rice

Carne Asada

Fritters

Pudding

Taco Salad

Chili

Tortilla Soup

Spaghetti

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Tulsa to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Cherry Street

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

South Tulsa

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Map

More near Tulsa to explore

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Edmond

Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)

Bentonville

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Jenks

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Owasso

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Bixby

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bartlesville

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Stillwater

No reviews yet

Fayetteville

Avg 4.6 (56 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (227 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (420 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (188 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (740 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1968 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston