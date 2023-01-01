Sweet corn in Tulsa
Desi Wok
3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa
|Sweet Corn Bowl
|$6.65
a mild sweet cream corn soup with carrots, cabbage and green onions
Salt and Lime
1121 S. Elgin, Tulsa
|Street Corn Fritters w/ sweet n spicy jalapeño drizzle
|$0.00
crispy smoky jalapeno corn fritters served with a sweet n spicy jalapeño drizzle $7
Elote Cafe & Catering
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Sweet Corn Tamale
|$0.00
2 coarse ground corn meal, sweet corn & cheddar cheese steamed and topped with cayenne honey sauce.
~Gluten Free