Sweet corn in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve sweet corn

Desi Wok image

 

Desi Wok

3966 South Hudson Avenue, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sweet Corn Bowl$6.65
a mild sweet cream corn soup with carrots, cabbage and green onions
More about Desi Wok
Main pic

 

Salt and Lime

1121 S. Elgin, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Street Corn Fritters w/ sweet n spicy jalapeño drizzle$0.00
crispy smoky jalapeno corn fritters served with a sweet n spicy jalapeño drizzle $7
More about Salt and Lime
Elote Cafe & Catering image

SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Corn Tamale$0.00
2 coarse ground corn meal, sweet corn & cheddar cheese steamed and topped with cayenne honey sauce.
~Gluten Free
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
Consumer pic

 

Watershed Kitchen

1313 E 15th Street, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LOBSTER & SWEET CORN CHOWDER$8.00
Fresh sweet corn, carrots, onions, celery, potatoes, bacon, and delicious lobster in spicy creamy chowder.
Allergy: Dairy, Shellfish
Allergy: Dairy, Gluten
More about Watershed Kitchen

