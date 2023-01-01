Taco salad in Tulsa
Tulsa restaurants that serve taco salad
More about Salt and Lime
Salt and Lime
1121 S. Elgin, Tulsa
|The Chopped Taco Salad
|$0.00
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, green apple slaw, feta, scoop of guacamole, queso drizzle and crispy tortilla crunchies + choice of dressing
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
SALADS
Elote Cafe & Catering
514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa
|Taco Salad
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema fresca served in house made taco salad shell. Your choice of protein
~Can Be Made Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan