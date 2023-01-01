Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Tulsa

Tulsa restaurants
Tulsa restaurants that serve taco salad

Salt and Lime

1121 S. Elgin, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
The Chopped Taco Salad$0.00
Chopped lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, green apple slaw, feta, scoop of guacamole, queso drizzle and crispy tortilla crunchies + choice of dressing
More about Salt and Lime
SALADS

Elote Cafe & Catering

514 S Boston Ave, Tulsa

Avg 4.4 (1409 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Salad$10.99
Romaine lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, crema fresca served in house made taco salad shell. Your choice of protein
~Can Be Made Gluten Free
~Can Be Made Vegan
More about Elote Cafe & Catering
The Krazy Olive - 5727 South Garnett Road

5727 South Garnett Road, Tulsa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Taco Salad$8.95
Tortilla chips topped with our homemade chili, garnished with lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, black olives, and sour cream.
More about The Krazy Olive - 5727 South Garnett Road

